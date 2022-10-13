The key aspects

Not only. The intervention proposals sent must also provide an adequate response in relation to the following key aspects: a) Social inclusiveness, b) safety in the use of equipment, c) quality of the materials used, d) environmental impact of the materials used. All criteria to which a score is attributed which influences the final evaluation of the projects

Possible involvement of voluntary associations

The proposing Municipality, in relation both to the characteristics of the social context in which it intervenes, and to the possibility of starting specific educational activities in a guided form, can identify non-profit or voluntary associations to which to entrust the control, management and maintenance of the park. game, as well as the conduct of educational programs.

Presentation of intervention proposals

The proposing Municipalities must present the intervention proposals by 6 December 2022by sending the documentation electronically to the mailbox PEC [email protected] of the Directorate General for State Construction, Housing Policies, Urban Redevelopment and Special Interventions of the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility. The Municipality can present a maximum of three proposals for intervention for playgrounds.

Methods of disbursement of the loan

Following the publication on the institutional website of the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility and in the form of a notice in the Official Gazette of the ministerial decree approving the list of proposals eligible for funding, the Directorate General for State Construction, housing, urban redevelopment e

the special interventions of the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility, proceeds to sign an agreement with each Municipality for the implementation of the proposals admitted for funding. Within the scope of this agreement, among other things, for each playground admitted to financing, on the indication of the Municipalities, the dates from the time schedule within which to proceed with the approval of the executive project, the publication of the tender notice for the ” awarding of the works, the awarding of the works, the start of the works and the completion of the works, under penalty of forfeiture of the loan.

How to monitor the program

Following the approval of the agreement, the Municipalities admitted to financing prepare, until the completion of the project, coherent half-yearly reports to be sent to the MIMS Management within the month of June

and the month of December, aimed at briefly illustrating the progress of the design and construction of playgrounds, with respect to the purposes and timing provided for in the time schedule indicated in the agreement.