Status: 05.03.2023 1:17 p.m Young people got into arguments with the police in downtown Hamburg on Saturday. The officers even used pepper spray and batons until calm returned. The trigger was an announced giveaway campaign by a fashion company.

Hundreds of young people followed a social media announcement: they were looking forward to free branded clothes that were to be given away at the Mönckebrunnen. When the police told the 300 to 400 people waiting that there would be no giveaway campaign, the situation escalated, the Hamburg police said on Sunday.

400 young people blocked Mönckebergstrasse

Instead of driving back home, young people harassed passers-by and taxi drivers. According to the police, up to 400 young people then blocked Mönckebergstrasse. The buses couldn’t get through either.

Police pelted with bottles and firecrackers

When the police arrived, part of the group surrounded officers and threw bottles and pyrotechnics at them. Since the situation still hadn’t calmed down, two hundred riot police, who had just returned from the HSV home game, were called in.

Police used pepper spray and batons

The officers also used pepper spray and batons. Only after almost five hours did calm return to downtown Hamburg. The police established the identities of several suspects, issued various evictions and initiated criminal proceedings, including on suspicion of serious breaches of the peace and the physical attack on law enforcement officers.

Three police officers injured, two patrol cars damaged

According to the police, three police officers were slightly injured, one of them is no longer able to work for the time being. Two patrol cars were also damaged. The competent state criminal investigation offices have taken over the investigation.

Fashion company Reternity comments on the action at Tiktok

As the company Reternity, which wanted to carry out the gift campaign, announced in a Tiktok video, they were completely surprised by the onslaught of so many people. For this reason, the action was canceled. The situation was misjudged and we apologize for this mistake. However, the company expressly distanced itself from the riots and misconduct of some young people.