Nominalism It is called a doctrine that emerged at the end of the Middle Ages, according to which ideas were pure sounds to which nothing objective corresponded. It comes to mind now that I have to say something about our Constitution (CRBV).

Our Constitution, as a theoretical formulation, is not perfect but it is passable. The problem is that from the beginning it was neutralized by a nominalist interpretation, in direct proportion to its exaltation for the regime. For the rest, we Venezuelans cannot complain, because if we have abounded in anything in our turbulent post-Carabobo history, it has been in constitutions and proclamations. By the way, in a small introductory and synthetic book on Social doctrine of the church (see it in my blog perezdoc1810.blogspot.com) I have attached, next to the list of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948he Preamble and the Fundamental Principles of our Magna Carta, because they are often largely forgotten in the basic training of our people. And nobody wants -seeks, claims- what they don’t know.

The current legal mess is due to the empty constitutionality of the country and the consequent mixture of illegalities and illegitimacies, in which an a-in-unconstitutionality prevails, on more than one occasion described as Gordian knot, a kind of kilo of tow that Alexander the Great casually “unraveled” by cutting it with his sword and thus winning the prize. the one of by right and the in fact they are intermingled in the national political reality, so that at a certain moment it is not known where we stand from a serious legal point of view. The formal schizophrenia of the National Public Power has not yet completely disappeared from the international scene. It is not taken seriously that the accuracy of the effective identity is a basic requirement in any exchange.

In this area of ​​confusion we find the primaries, an introductory step to the presidential elections scheduled for next year. It seems that there is no other feasible path to decide a change of power. In this case, in terms of legality, we must apply what in logic is understood by the “given, not granted” (given, not allowed), since there is no other way to get out of the quagmire to continue the unstoppable march of the nation. It cannot be paralyzed with an endless screw of legal and factual definitions

The foregoing does not mean giving up demanding or attempting essential structures and procedures to ensure essential freedom, justice, and rationality in the electoral process. In any case, it cannot be left to simple concessions or thanks from the Regime. It is essential to renew confidence in the power of the organized people on a consistent foundation. In a destroyed and decayed country like ours, it is necessary to do everything possible so that the sovereign wakes up, becomes aware of his power and duty, gains courage and strength, organizes and excites himself towards the necessary national change.

That at this time there are too many registered in the primaries is not a problem. What needs to be promoted is a progressive concentration of candidates, the generation of agreements and the feeding of popular enthusiasm towards -why not think about it and fantasize about it?- a kind of tsunami that envelops the public in a desire for change.

The Venezuelan bishops have repeatedly insisted on a necessary refoundation of the country. In Exhortation of 7.12.2021 they stressed the union of “efforts so that there is a true participation of all citizens” as subjects, protagonists of this task. The re-foundation must begin with the rebirth of national hope and joy, together with the commitment to exercise one’s own inalienable sovereignty. We must not forget that this type of totalitarian project regimes seeks the forced contagion of the population with the virus of disenchantment and its own uselessness in the face of the “omnipotence” and “eternalization” of the ruling oligarchy. What happens in Castro-communist Cuba, trainer of the “Chavista ideology”.

