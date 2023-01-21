Recommendations to take into account in order to avoid, as far as possible, health situations that can be fatal.

The year began with a strong presence of rain in different parts of the country and its origin is found, among other reasons, in the La Niña Phenomenon, which is expected until July according to Ideam estimates.

This situation has a direct impact on the increase in respiratory diseases, including COVID-19, as evidenced in the figures reported by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection. Precisely and given the increase in the circulation of the virus, said portfolio has been issuing alerts on the importance of reinforcing prevention measures, emphasizing vaccination as the most important when facing a possible contagion.

For this reason, Nueva EPS consulted with the virologist and professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Antioquia, María Cristina Navas, who gave a series of recommendations to take into account in order to avoid, as far as possible, health situations that can be fatal:

Complete and apply the reinforcement of the vaccination scheme against COVID-19. Consult the vaccination points enabled at www.nuevaeps.co or by clicking on the following link: Network of vaccination points. Keep in mind the times that must be considered between each booster dose and if you are under 5 years of age or over 60 you must prioritize the application and complete the complete schemes.

Practice hygienic habits such as hand bathing with plenty of soap and water, at least every two hours, especially after being in public spaces.

Although the use of antibacterial does not replace this measure, use it whenever you are in external spaces. After contact with surfaces, apply immediately.

Try to wear a face mask in closed spaces and do it properly, neither on the neck nor on the head. Always covering the nose and mouth, if it is disposable, change it at least every six hours, and if it is for prolonged use, do not forget to wash it constantly with soap and water.