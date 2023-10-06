Given the suspension of dual carriageway works, Cauca unions will meet with Mindefensa – news

They will demand security guarantees from the national government to continue this important road project.

By Aura Isabel Olano Correa

It seems that, to the authorities of Cauca, especially Governor Elías Larrahondo, the political leadership, the congressmen and the officials who are in the Government, namely Vice President Francia Márquez and the Minister of the Interior, Luis Fernando Velasco, called to defend the interests of the department, they care little about the serious situation of this martyred region.

As soon as they learned of a new attack against the machinery of the Nuevo Cauca Concessionaire, which occurred on October 3, and the subsequent decision of that company to suspend the construction works of the long-awaited Popayán-Santander de Quilichao dual carriageway, they should, as In similar cases it occurs in other areas of the country, at least speak out and analyze the measures to follow, such as the urgent request that State agencies investigate who are the outlaws, the vandals who are causing this damage, not only to Cauca, but to the country, and prosecute them.

As in Colombia, everything is backwards, the private sector had to appear in this serious case, led by the executive president of the Chamber of Commerce, Ana Fernanda Muñoz Otoya, and seek an interview with the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez Gómez, to whom the Concessionaire of the road has repeatedly addressed requesting security, since it is not the first time that he has been a victim of vandals, without achieving any response, and inviting Governor Larrahondo to said meeting, when he was the one called to request the meeting with the national government and convening the vital forces of the department. But, the regional president is more interested in minor issues, in the next elections to continue holding power.

With the efforts carried out by the Chamber of Commerce and the Trade Council, it was possible that tomorrow, Friday, October 6, in the afternoon, a meeting was held with the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez Gómez, in order to request security from the national government. so that the Nuevo Cauca Concession can resume the construction works of the Popayán-Santander de Quilichao dual carriageway, a project fought for, not by the departmental government nor by the supposed representatives of Cauca in Congress, but also by the private sector.

The political leadership of Cauca has not understood the seriousness of the suspension of the most important infrastructure project in the region. As the executive president of the Chamber of Commerce says in the statement, the situation has reached a breaking point, “this is immensely serious in social and commercial terms in the short term, and in the long term it will affect the investment and competitiveness of the department”.

The executive goes further, stating that the suspension of the work would increase the Country Risk rating, leaving the department with an increasingly lower rating, affecting investment, in addition to weakening the productive sector, which is the true generator of development. . That is the reason why urgent measures are being requested.

Julián Navarro, manager of the Nuevo Cauca Consortium, confirmed attendance at the meeting. The business union summoned the congressmen, the governor (who had not confirmed attendance after 6:00 pm today); to the regional ombudsman, among others, to participate in the meeting and jointly present the security problems in the region. They are expected to attend. Will it be too much to ask of them?