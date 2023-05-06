Giving chills in Video On Demand – Milan

Lalla and Skali and the enchanted mask | Photo: Brescia and Amisano | Courtesy © Teatro alla Scala

Last February the Teatro alla Scala made its media debut with a new video-on-demand (VOD) project, La Scala TV. A platform that allows fans of opera and ballet – Italian and non-Italian – to go to the theater in an innovative way. We spoke to the senior consultant Guido Casali about it, a long-time manager in the world of media and television, with many years of experience in TV channels who since 2018 has also been one of the creators and promoters of a small Milanese masterpiece.

Guido Casali, a life dealing with television, cinema, music and shows. How do you get to La Scala in Milan?

“The idea was born from the will of the superintendent and artistic director of La Scala Dominique Meyer who had carried on an experience similar to the Vienna State Opera and on the basis of what was also happening in many other great theaters in the world. After all, in a context such as that of the pandemic, La Scala had already made some small digital forays with shows broadcast for free on Facebook about are YouTube. La Scala TV took shape from a twofold idea: to provide the theater with a distribution platform and to become autonomous and independent from a production point of view”

Why is the productive aspect important?

“La Scala already had a sophisticated audio recording system, the video part was missing. Thanks to the contribution of Intesa Sanpaolo who financed the theater has equipped itself with a system of 11 remote 4K cameras, a control room and a post-production. Today the theater is able to produce shows, concerts and meetings internally. It was a complex job, which we are carrying out, bearing in mind that La Scala is an articulated cultural machine that relies on nearly 900 employees. Another important aspect that we had to take into account is the negotiation and obtaining of all artistic rights related to the shows and artists who perform on our stages”.

In terms of distribution, who is La Scala TV targeting?

“The Teatro La Scala has a large part of its own Milanese and Italian public of course, but over 30% of viewers are international. La Scala TV was born with the idea of ​​expanding the potential audience of the theater to the whole world and for this reason we acquire the broadcasting rights of the shows we produce on a global scale and not just limiting ourselves to the domestic market. For example, we are currently negotiating access to our content via a local platform in China, a gigantic market where we have a potentially very large target audience.”

I see that the price of tickets is all in all very reasonable, ranging from 3 to 7 euros for a video-on-demand show

“Absolutely yes. The rationale behind this whole project is obviously to open ourselves up to a wider and new audience, since the central theme for all large theaters is to feed young audiences. In this sense, La Scala in the latter years has done so much with previews under 30 (and now under 35 – ed) and has been working with schools for some time to raise awareness for opera, opera and ballet. In this sense, it also fits the development of a production line educational for the platform designed specifically for a new and young audience of enthusiasts”.



When e-commerce made its debut in the world (Amazon was born in 1994 – ed ) almost thirty years ago, the great fear was cannibalization. Today, the commercial market has actually changed a lot. And even fewer and fewer people go to the cinema…

“One of the themes that had arisen at the launch of the platform was the risk of being engulfed somehow the theater audience in favor of the digital audience. Personally, I am convinced instead that La Scala TV is a new way to attract to the theatre a new type of audience and I say this thinking about how extraordinary the experience of actually going to the theater is. Since I’ve been collaborating with the foundation, I’ve been going there three, four times a week and I still haven’t gotten rid of the chills every time I cross the threshold. Behind the scenes is exciting. But every single moment is an unforgettable experience. I think that La Scala TV can help to intrigue the public more and more and break down barriers with the new generations: for every online ticket sold, I always hope that sooner or later it will turn into a spectator who physically enters the theatre”.

But the other big platforms: Netflix, Prime, Disney+, Hulu ..? Am I a danger or an opportunity?

“In this sense it is essential that the Scala is autonomous both from a production and distribution point of view. This distribution autonomy – which means building, starting from scratch, a base of registered users who purchase our shows digitally – allows us to coordinate our efforts, without overlapping ourselves – with marketing activities aimed at promoting the classic ticketing and subscription which are the heart and main engine of the theatre. On the other hand, the distribution independence combined with the production autonomy also allows us to creatively experiment with the development of contents that would not necessarily be proposing on a third-party platform. We’ll see in the future. Certainly with the large platforms the numbers increase, but control of the relationship with the user is completely lost and in fact the distributive governance given that it is the algorithm that guides the choices of the users”.

Have you also thought about different distribution formulas? At SVOD (subscription based video on demand – the subscription system used by many platforms) or at the cinema?

“We are also studying other options. Of course it is SVOD it is a totally different business model and one that is also based on a much more consistent library of titles. We will deal with this issue later when we have consolidated ourselves also in terms of the number of productions and perhaps we have concluded some important agreements to enrich our archive with historical productions. For event cinema it is a theme that I have explored in my other collaborations in the past. It’s also something we might look into in the future now that audiences are slowly returning to fill theater halls.”



In what terms does La Scala TV relate to the historic production agreements in place with RAI?

“The existing agreement with RAI is very important for La Scala also because it has existed for over 40 years, since 1976 to be precise, and provides for the production of 5 shows a year, including perhaps the most important one, the famous premiere at La Scala which takes place every year on 7 December. At these shows produced by RAI between 15 and 20 productions will be added that La Scala TV will produce and distribute autonomously on its own platform”.

Can you explain to us how your production is distributed?

“Since our debut in February 2023 we have been making premieres you are live streaming. The modality is that of live use (rental with the possibility of viewing within 72 hours following the first play) and in so-called catch-up which is the revival of the show filmed and broadcast live for another 7 days. We usually arrive live after two or three shows, when ‘the machine’ is run in and therefore ready for a live show. After the show it goes one step further in post-production where it is refined and finalized and ‘moved’ to the archive where it can be rented again at a different price”.

What have you learned in these first months of activity?

“Many things, above all from a technical and marketing point of view. Right now the platform has an audience that is 60% still Italian while the work we have to do is go to new markets, in Europe of course but also in Korea of the South, in Japan or the United States.It is a capillary work, of micromarketingwhere the use of social media will be essential”.

Evaluating the success of a theater show in terms of tickets is all in all simple: the number of seats multiplied by the number of performances. For a performance of a show like Romeo and Juliet, selling out means buying 2,000 tickets, more or less. What does success mean in the video-on-demand field?

“The success of a platform is aggregative. In the sense that the first objective is to increase the total number of registered users, followed by the frequency of purchase as a second factor. In the first two months of activity we can say we are very satisfied having already reached 10,000 profiled users who have made at least one purchase of an event. And this is a very positive figure compared to what we had foreseen when we started the service on February 9th and on February 14th the first live broadcast of the Sicilian Vespers was broadcast on Valentine’s Day. In these two months we have had six live shows with peaks like Bohemian or the concert of Daniel Barenboim, but also titles that are inevitably more niche. We can only improve, therefore”.