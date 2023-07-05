Home » “Giving public value to public work”: Marcello Fiori speaks at “Missione Italia”
News

“Giving public value to public work”: Marcello Fiori speaks at “Missione Italia”

by admin

“Our mission is to give public value al public work“.

The head of the Department of Public Administration and Commissioner of Formez PA Marcellus Flowers spoke this afternoon in the panel “PNRR: let’s strengthen the personnel of the Municipalities and cities”as part of “Missione Italia 2021-2026”, the two-day event organized by ANCI at the La Nuvola Congress Center.

“We need to introduce innovative ways entry into the Public Administration, but we also need new ones organizational methods“, said Fiori. “Before it was the Public Administrations that selected the young people, today it is the opposite, and this occurs on the basis of various parameters: the distance from home, the paythe opportunity to make a career. It is no longer enough to do traditional competitions, but we have to use other methods. And that’s not enough anymore either smart workingbecause the real issue is organizational well-being”.

“After years and years of mud on the Public Administration – concluded Fiori -, tragically the pandemic has shown that the role of the PA is decisive when it comes to moving the country.”

See also  Ex Ilva: RSU elections; Palombella, Uilm first for 30 years - Puglia

You may also like

Israel concludes its military operation in Jenin, devastated

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles...

this is how the song ‘The cry of...

from 12 to 17 September also Italy on...

They rescue one of the three missing fishermen...

Cali, a city that no longer offers certainties?

Municipality of Naples – Collaboration agreement between the...

Collection for garbage collection fee, under analysis –...

Colored Angels Foundation – El Diario

The UN welcomes the conviction of Hategekimana for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy