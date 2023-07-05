“Giving public value to public work”: Marcello Fiori speaks at “Missione Italia”

“Our mission is to give public value al public work“.

The head of the Department of Public Administration and Commissioner of Formez PA Marcellus Flowers spoke this afternoon in the panel “PNRR: let’s strengthen the personnel of the Municipalities and cities”as part of “Missione Italia 2021-2026”, the two-day event organized by ANCI at the La Nuvola Congress Center.

“We need to introduce innovative ways entry into the Public Administration, but we also need new ones organizational methods“, said Fiori. “Before it was the Public Administrations that selected the young people, today it is the opposite, and this occurs on the basis of various parameters: the distance from home, the paythe opportunity to make a career. It is no longer enough to do traditional competitions, but we have to use other methods. And that’s not enough anymore either smart workingbecause the real issue is organizational well-being”.

“After years and years of mud on the Public Administration – concluded Fiori -, tragically the pandemic has shown that the role of the PA is decisive when it comes to moving the country.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

