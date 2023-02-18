Home News Glacier melts at the end of the world
Glacier melts at the end of the world

The changes in increasingly extreme rainy and hot periods like the ones we are currently experiencing are proof that climate change is a reality.

And this change is noticeable in areas as far away as Antarctica, where experts began to sound the alarm about the melting of one of the largest glaciers on the planet.

The Thwaites Glacier or Glacier at the End of the World as it is known, was discovered by geologist Fredrik Thwaites and is located in the Pine Island Bay sector in Antarctica.

Threat

Its name associated with the end of the world is related to the fact that it is one of the largest blocks of ice on Earth and that, according to scientists, the fact that it melts is a threat to human existence, since the levels of the sea, and could cause the formation of new continents and a restructuring of the globe.

NASA has reported that the glacier is melting faster and faster, and according to different records and investigations it is the most accelerated level that has been seen in 5,500 years and they have called it the “weak belly” of the South Pole.

Scientists from England warned that the melting of the Thwaites Glacier would completely change the current distribution on Earth. However, even this represents a potential threat to human life.

They are currently investigating the level of melting through satellite images that managed to capture the most important cracks and fractures in the gigantic block of ice.

