Gladiators of Anzoátegui champion! They won their first title in SPB 2023

Gladiators of Anzoátegui became champion of the 2023 Professional Basketball Super League (SPB), by defeating Guaros de Lara 66-82 in the fifth duel of the grand final, played this Thursday, July 6, at the Bolivarian Dome in Barquisimeto.

In this way, the oriental team makes history and wins its first title in Venezuelan professional basketball.

Those led by coach James Maye were intractable throughout this season, easily dominating their group, where they finished at the top.

Led by their captain Gregory Vargas, who scored 14 points, got seven rebounds and gave five assists, Gladiadores was able to lift the champion’s trophy.

Another who stood out in the final game was Jordan Adams, with 15 points, three rebounds and five assists for the eastern team.

In addition, Sheldon Mac established himself as the Most Valuable Player of the SPB Grand Final, by averaging 14.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists, in five games.

Gladiators of Anzoátegui and their first championship

Gladiadores de Anzoátegui was founded in 2019, and last season they reached the quarterfinals, where they were eliminated by Cocodrilos de Caracas. Now, they managed to add their first star.

Also read: He sang them! Deyna Castellanos sent strong criticism to the FVF (+Video)

By: The Truth of Monagas – The best News from Monagas and Venezuela, the latest events today in Monagas, reporting in a way – Authentic and impartial!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

