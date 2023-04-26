Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of First Republic Bank (FRC) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of

investors who purchased or otherwise acquired First Republic Bank (“First Republic” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FRC) securities between January 14, 2021 and March 14, 2023inclusive (the “Class Period”). First Republic investors have until June 23, 2023 to

file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you suffered a loss on your First Republic investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your

contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/First-Republic-Bank/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at [email protected] to learn more about your rights.