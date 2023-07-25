Home » Glass breaker stole 30 million pesos from a vehicle in Yopal
News

Glass breaker stole 30 million pesos from a vehicle in Yopal

by admin
Glass breaker stole 30 million pesos from a vehicle in Yopal

A citizen denounces that at 9:20 pm on July 20 when he was preparing to share with his family at the Casanare Palpita Festival, he located his car on Calle 21 with Cra 20, when he parked he noticed a lot of movement of people in the sector and taking into account that there were motorcycle attendants and others, he left his car for 35 minutes without suspecting that he would be a victim of glass breakers.

During that period of time, a subject who approached the area in a white vehicle with thick tires, apparently with an accomplice, broke the left window of the vehicle, looting an amount of $30,000,000 in cash with a brown Vélez bag, 4 backpacks with clothes, and a black Acer nitro Intel core i5 laptop with its respective charger.

In the video it can be seen how the two subjects commit the crime, one walks through the sector for several minutes, then it rains and the area clears and that is when they take the opportunity to flee with all the elements.

The affected person points out that he went to the Police in the area who provided him with accompaniment for a few minutes. It should be noted that the complaint for this fact plus the complete video that lasts about 30 minutes is already in the hands of the authorities.

If you identify the vehicle, contact the Police authorities and report it.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  The mid-term elections in the far west of Elon Musk and Donald Trump - Pierre Haski

You may also like

Xi Jinping and Li Qiang Congratulate Hun Sen...

This is what the new Perger health center...

Parvez Elahi approached the Supreme Court for bail

Potential Cyclonic Development and Approaching Tropical Wave Pose...

Properties 2023: A year of continuous improvement

Turkey was once again shaken by an earthquake,...

Details of the state of health of Defense...

Mayor Huang Fang Urges Faster Progress and Improved...

Effective against wasps: The best tips against the...

Sunday faces Germany

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy