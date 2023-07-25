Glass breaker stole 30 million pesos from a vehicle in Yopal

A citizen denounces that at 9:20 pm on July 20 when he was preparing to share with his family at the Casanare Palpita Festival, he located his car on Calle 21 with Cra 20, when he parked he noticed a lot of movement of people in the sector and taking into account that there were motorcycle attendants and others, he left his car for 35 minutes without suspecting that he would be a victim of glass breakers.

During that period of time, a subject who approached the area in a white vehicle with thick tires, apparently with an accomplice, broke the left window of the vehicle, looting an amount of $30,000,000 in cash with a brown Vélez bag, 4 backpacks with clothes, and a black Acer nitro Intel core i5 laptop with its respective charger.

In the video it can be seen how the two subjects commit the crime, one walks through the sector for several minutes, then it rains and the area clears and that is when they take the opportunity to flee with all the elements.

The affected person points out that he went to the Police in the area who provided him with accompaniment for a few minutes. It should be noted that the complaint for this fact plus the complete video that lasts about 30 minutes is already in the hands of the authorities.

If you identify the vehicle, contact the Police authorities and report it.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

