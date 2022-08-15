From the “Bontà divina” tiramisu to the Conad wurtesl. There is an alarm on the website of the Ministry of Health for two products that have had problems: in the case of the coffee dessert, in fact, fragments of glass have been reported inside. While for the sausage it was pieces of plastic and Conad itself gave the news, since it is one of its products.

The announcement

“We inform customers of the precautionary recall of the following product production batches: Conad pure pork sausage 2x250grams and Conad pure pork sausage 250 grams”, batch 20/10/2022, expiry 20/10/2022, produced for Conad by Grandi Salumifici Italiani Spa. Non-compliance was found in the batches (possible presence of small fragments of plastic). In order to avoid any possible health risk, customers who are in possession of the product belonging to the same batch are invited to return it to the Conad sales point where it was purchased, which will replace it with another product or refund it. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

https://www.conad.it/news-e-approfondimenti/2022/8/Richiamo-del-prodotto-Wurstel-Puro-Suino-2x250g-Conad

Bring the tiramisu back

Tiramisu with “Bonta Divina” coffee was also sold on the shelves of various supermarkets. Reason for reporting – we read on the site – recall for physical risk. Inside, in fact, it is likely that fragments of glass ended up. This is the 85 gram package with expiration date 8 September 2022.

https://www.salute.gov.it/imgs/C_17_PubblicazioneRichiami_1841_azione_itemAzione0_files_itemFiles0_fileAzione.pdf