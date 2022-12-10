December 10, 2022 12:32

I had a great time watching Glass Onion-Knives outthe sequel to Knives out crime dinner, the 2019 blockbuster written and directed by Rian Johnson, which is only in theaters for a week before moving to Netflix on December 23rd. I saw it in a movie theater packed with fans who were shouting their reactions and laughing heartily at every gag. It is a film suitable for Christmas parties, able to please the whole family. Unfortunately, there aren’t many of them anymore. Naturally Glass Onion-Knives out does not belong to the same category as Knives out crime dinner, a unique and wonderful film: impossible that Johnson could match it. It was an entertainment triumph that encompassed many things: a crackling detective story, an effervescent comedy, a brilliant satire of US mores in terms of family, politics, race and class, a fabulous role for Daniel Craig as the detective Benoit Blanc, as well as a showcase for an up-and-coming star (Ana de Armas) and a host of long-time stars and character actors in delightful roles, such as Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Toni Collette and Michael Shannon. In addition to all this, it was an extraordinarily clever example of a mystery film, both as an exaltation of the typical elements of Johnson’s films and as a critique of the traditional detective genre, founded on the cult of rational knowledge, as if it were able to govern the chaos of modern life. In Knives out crime dinner to appear equally valid – if not more – are all the other modalities of “knowing” or of knowledge of the world. If you’ve wondered why the film begins with a beautiful slow-motion shot of two German shepherd dogs running in front of the camera, it’s because the animals know right from the start who committed the murder, having smelled it the night this it happened. Too bad they can’t tell anyone. Billionaire idiots

Glass Onion-Knives out it is centered on the figure of the entrepreneurial genius, or rather on the feeling of adoration for billionaire idiots like Elon Musk, against which he rails with glee. It’s a lot of fun at times, even if it’s impossible to recreate the same kind of thematic coherence that it had Knives out crime dinner. However, it becomes hilarious when Benoit Blanc – returning from a period of depression due to not having any new cases to solve, and who spends all his time soaking in the bathtub, while his worried partner comes knocking on his door – receives an invitation from Miles Bron (Edward Norton) to a private island. CEO of Alpha industries, Bron is such a famous entrepreneur that everyone calls him “Miles”. The weekend on the island should include a murder mystery party conceived by Miles: so brilliant, complicated and complex that the group of friends will need the whole weekend to find the culprit. But Blanc solves the mystery almost as soon as they arrive. Which prompts Miles to wonder, “What the fuck are we supposed to be doing the rest of the weekend?” See also Paramount + Secret is a streaming idea that seemed like a loser

Of course what they’re going to do is try to solve a real murder. Blanc warns Miles that throwing a “murder mystery dinner” among a group of friends filled with so much resentment and bad pasts is like putting a loaded gun on a table and turning off the lights (with these words, audiences know that later in the film the lights will go out, fulfilling the prophecy). Miles is the most obvious target, because to become so rich he has betrayed or plans to sacrifice all his old friends on the altar of shrewd business strategy. But his friends are so eager to remain on good terms with someone so wealthy and influential that they smile cloyingly and keep flattering him.

Norton and Hudson stand out among the cast, both demonstrating excellent comedic timing. Craig is once again fabulous as Blanc

The one exception is Cassandra “Andi” Brand (Janelle Monáe), Miles’ former best friend and business partner, who he cut out when she tried to stop him from starting production of a potentially lethal new fuel. Miles has also stolen the idea that she had written on a cocktail napkin, and that is the real reason behind her great economic success. Everyone wonders why Andi was invited to the island, why she actually came, and how she intends to arrange her absolutely justified revenge on her. What is certain is that she appears very angry. The other friends are Miles’ chief scientist Lionel Toussaint (Leslie Odom Jr), who has been developing the experimental fuel but has told Miles it’s not ready to be sold to the public yet; Connecticut Gov. Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn), engaged in a difficult electoral contest for the senate; former model and stylist Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson), whose tweets are toxic enough to prompt her exasperated assistant Peg (Jessica Henwick) to confiscate her phone; and Twitch streamer and male rights advocate Duke Cody (David Bautista), who brings his young sensational girlfriend Whiskey (Madelyn Cline) to the island, even though she continues to flirt with Miles. Or perhaps for this very reason. See also Netflix Animated Movie "Sea Beast Hunter" Chinese Trailer Poster Released_Video_Jacob Holland_Bramble The game of enemies-friends

Noah Segan, very funny as Trooper Wagner in Knives out crime dinner, plays Derol, an apparently permanent resident and slacker on the island who, as Miles puts it, is “having a rough time” and won’t participate in any of the group’s activities. Derol appears occasionally on stage, just to say “I’m not here!”. Norton and Hudson stand out among the cast of frenemies, both demonstrating excellent comedic timing. Craig is once again fabulous as Blanc. His appearance in bathing suit is memorable, impassive in his short-sleeved blue and white striped suit, jacket and shorts, accessorized with a sporty yellow handkerchief. There’s also a number of fun celebrity cameos that I’ll let you enjoy in order of appearance. The film takes a while to fuel, with the frenemies introduced in separate scenes, as they receive their ridiculously elaborate party invitations in the form of little boxes containing multi-layered puzzles that are very difficult to open. Regularly belittling him, Blanc would later mock Miles, speaking of his “childishly simple” puzzle boxes. Monáe has the most important role among the frenemies, essentially paired with Craig, as was the case for De Armas in Knives out crime dinner . Although she is a seductive-looking woman with a beautiful sparkling gaze, she is not a gifted actress and she cannot carry all the weight that the narration places on her. She’s good, but not good enough. An opaque transparency

Glass Onion, the glass onion of the title, refers to the bar where the friends used to gather years before they were all successful, attracted by the intelligence of Andi Brand and by that extra factor that new friend Miles brings to the group. “Somehow, he made things happen,” Brand says, and the mystery surrounding Miles is what is the source of his success. What makes his companies worth billions of dollars? See also On Mount Raut the firefighters are still fighting against the flames, even a canadair in flight But the title is also a reference to the transparent sphere built on top of Miles’ villa, which appears as a complex structure even though in reality, as Blanc claims, one can see through it. And of course, the Beatles song of the same name also sounds at the end Glass onion.

advertising