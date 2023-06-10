Glas’s political rights are suspended

The president of the National Court, Ivan Saquicelawas pronounced, this Friday, June 9, 2023, after the restitution of political rights to former Vice President Jorge Glas sentenced for corruption.

«The judge has committed a crime of malfeasancev, Saquicela told Teleamazonas. And he added that the The State Attorney General’s Office “must act immediately and prosecute for malfeasance, this type of behavior cannot occur, denature the constitutional guarantees, seriously endangering the institutional framework and leaving the country’s justice in a bad predicament.

The Constitutional Court has made it clear that judges can commit malfeasance when they violate express procedural rules in jurisdictional guarantees. Important so as not to leave unpunished the conduct of judges (only a few) who acted in gross violation of the law! — Iván Saquicela Rodas :. (@ivansaquicela) June 9, 2023

Saquicela assures that “this sentence refers exclusively to the context of the National Assembly, the political trial and that he was not notified of the suspension of political rights by the State Comptroller General and that it is not recorded in the Ministry of Labor, but It has nothing to do with it, much less annul two sentences, one for the Bribery case and the other for Odebrecht.”

The President of the National Court maintains that these sentences are firm and that in the resolution the judge of Yahuachi “does not even dare to mention said rulings and therefore they remain firm. If they are firm political rights are suspended».

In addition, he said that the CNE must take into consideration the final sentences of the National Court and that it could request a certification and, on that basis, adopt its resolution.

«I understand that there is a crime of prevarication and it is the responsibility of the Prosecutor’s Office to immediately initiate the criminal process. From that, the Council of the Judiciary will adopt disciplinary actions within the scope of its powers,” concluded Saquicela.

Precautionary measures in favor of Glas

This Friday, June 9, 2023, Jhon Rodríguez, constitutional judge of the Yaguachi Multi-competent Judicial Unit, admitted the petition for precautionary measures in favor of Glass. The notice states that “Political rights are restored of participation to elect and be elected and to participate in matters of public interest so you can participate in the early elections 2023”

The resolution establishes that they lift the impediments so that Glas can hold a position in the public sector.

The judge maintains that the autonomous precautionary measures will remain in force until the CNE delivers the credentials of President and Vice President of the Republic, which according to the electoral calendar will take place on November 30, 2023.

Glas Judgment

This happens one day before the deadline for political organizations to define their candidates for the Presidency of the Republic and for the National Assembly. Revolución Ciudadana announced that it will make the decision this Saturday, June 10.

Glas was released from Prison 4 in Quito on November 28 of last year, but only provisionally. The former vice president was sentenced to 6 years as the author of the crime of illicit association in the corruption case of Odebrecht; already 8 years for bribery in the case bribes. However, these two sentences were unified and currently he only answers for the longest sentence.