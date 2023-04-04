Miscellaneous GLBTI organizations showed their rejection and concern about the decision of the President Guillermo Lasso to decree the carrying of arms in Ecuador.

The groups point out that 2022 25 people were murdered, while in the first three months of 2023 there are 10 murders.

“Now, there will be no excuses for not killing us“, said a statement signed by different organizations.

On the night of April 1, on the national chain, Lasso announced the modification of the decree that allows the possession and carrying of weaponss.

«Se authorizes the possession and carrying of weapons for civilian use for personal defense in accordance with the requirements of the law and the regulations,” Lasso said.

GLBTI rejects Lasso’s decision

The Ecuadorian Federation of GLBTI Organizations pointed out that the right to life is at risk with the carrying of civilian weapons authorized by the president.

That’s why he showed his “categorical rejection” of the recent modification of the decree for the carrying of arms by the civilian population.

The agency also considered that the fact that there is “an apparent” regulation of the carrying of weapons does not ensure, for any reason, that high crime will decrease in our country.

Violence has external causes as Lasso gave

The GLBT collectives pointed out that the origin of the violence has different motives than those exposed by the government national.

In the televised ad, Lasso maintained that the permit to carry weapons is an urgent measure against the criminal acts recorded.

“Faced with the common enemy that Ecuador has, which is the delinquency, drug trafficking and organized crime”, pointed out the president.

Diversity organizations argued that the Violence is the result of state downsizing, fostered by the current governmentwhich converges with the lack of adequate public policies and poor administration.