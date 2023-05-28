Global City Entrepreneurship Incubation Index: Beijing Ranks Fourth in Comprehensive Score_Oriental Fortune Network

The “Global City Entrepreneurship Incubation Index” released on the 28th shows that New York, London, San Francisco, Beijing, Boston, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Tokyo, Los Angeles and Chicago rank among the top ten in terms of comprehensive scores. Among them, the top four New York, London, San Francisco and Beijing have obvious advantages.

Today, 2023ZhongguancunThe forum parallel forum “Global Benchmarking Incubator Forum – Discussion and Practice of Frontier Incubation Mode” was held in Beijing. The G20 Entrepreneurship Research Center and Beijing Normal University Institute of Economics and Resource Management jointly released the “Global City Entrepreneurship Incubation Index”, which comprehensively evaluates major innovation and entrepreneurship cities from the aspects of incubation potential, incubation performance, and incubation ecology.

It is reported that the “Global City Entrepreneurship Incubation Index” is the world’s first index report focusing on the evaluation of urban entrepreneurship incubation capabilities. barometer of development andcompass。

Judging from the evaluation results of the Global City Entrepreneurship Incubation Index, New York, London, San Francisco, Beijing, Boston, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Tokyo, Los Angeles and Chicago rank among the top ten in terms of comprehensive scores in the Entrepreneurship Incubation Index. Among them, the top four New York, London, San Francisco and Beijing have obvious advantages.

Judging from the scores of China’s urban entrepreneurial incubation index, Beijing, the Yangtze River Delta urban agglomeration, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area are the central areas for China’s entrepreneurial incubation. Among them, Beijing leads the country in half of the specific indicators.

At the event site, Beijing Science and Technology Commission,ZhongguancunThe Management Committee signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Steinbeis, Germany, clearly supporting the establishment of the Steinbeis China Headquarters and the International Industry Collaborative Innovation Center in Beijing, and the two sides comprehensively deepened cooperation in international technology transfer, business incubation, industry cultivation and international development services for enterprises . At the same time, accelerate the implementation of the first batch of cooperation results, inaugurate the Chinese representative office of the German Green Hydrogen Alliance (DSE), and start a major international cooperation project for the industrialization of green hydrogen production. The total investment is expected to reach 3.5 billion euros. (over)

