The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has revealed that the global cocaine production it has reached record levels, after an initial slowdown caused by the covid-19 pandemic, and warns of potential expansion into Africa and Asia. According to the report, Released Thursday, coca cultivation increased 35% between 2020 and 2021, the highest year-on-year increase since 2016. Authorities attribute this historic increase to theexpansion of coca cultivation and process optimization of drug production. Arrests and kidnappings have also increased dramatically. Interceptions of cocaine shipments by law enforcement agencies worldwide reached a record high of nearly 2,000 tons in 2021.”The surge in the global supply of cocaine should put us all on high alert“, said UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly. The report also reveals that so-called “service providers“, i.e. specialized groups which, without possessing the drug, provide their services at all stages of the supply chain in exchange for a fee. The entity points out that despite the fact that the drug market continues to be concentrated in America and parts of Europe, there is a threat of expansion on other continents. “The potential for the expansion of the cocaine market in Africa and Asia is a dangerous realityWaly warned.

Fernando Vergara / AP



The report also revealed new hubs for the drug trafficking and that the countries of South-Eastern Europe and Africa, especially those of West and Central Africa, are increasingly being used as transit areas cocaine key. Furthermore, traffickers are also diversifying their routes in Central America, sending more and more cocaine to Europe, as well as North America. As for the smugglers’ mode, it is fragmenting into countless trafficking networks. The report points out that the demobilization of Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) fighters, who previously controlled many of the coca-growing regions in the South American country, has created an opportunity for others to step in, such as new local players such as former FARC guerrillas or even foreign groups from Mexico and Europe. The UNODC hopes that new information on crime routes, patterns and networks will support strategies that anticipate future developments in cocaine production, trafficking and use.