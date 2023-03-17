Home News global cocaine production hits record levels » Science News
News

global cocaine production hits record levels » Science News

by admin
global cocaine production hits record levels » Science News

Authorities attribute this historic increase to the expansion of cultivation of the coca plant and optimization of the production process.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has revealed that the global cocaine production it has reached record levels, after an initial slowdown caused by the covid-19 pandemic, and warns of potential expansion into Africa and Asia. According to the report, Released Thursday, coca cultivation increased 35% between 2020 and 2021, the highest year-on-year increase since 2016. Authorities attribute this historic increase to theexpansion of coca cultivation and process optimization of drug production. Arrests and kidnappings have also increased dramatically. Interceptions of cocaine shipments by law enforcement agencies worldwide reached a record high of nearly 2,000 tons in 2021.”The surge in the global supply of cocaine should put us all on high alert“, said UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly. The report also reveals that so-called “service providers“, i.e. specialized groups which, without possessing the drug, provide their services at all stages of the supply chain in exchange for a fee. The entity points out that despite the fact that the drug market continues to be concentrated in America and parts of Europe, there is a threat of expansion on other continents. “The potential for the expansion of the cocaine market in Africa and Asia is a dangerous realityWaly warned.

Fernando Vergara / AP

The report also revealed new hubs for the drug trafficking and that the countries of South-Eastern Europe and Africa, especially those of West and Central Africa, are increasingly being used as transit areas cocaine key. Furthermore, traffickers are also diversifying their routes in Central America, sending more and more cocaine to Europe, as well as North America. As for the smugglers’ mode, it is fragmenting into countless trafficking networks. The report points out that the demobilization of Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) fighters, who previously controlled many of the coca-growing regions in the South American country, has created an opportunity for others to step in, such as new local players such as former FARC guerrillas or even foreign groups from Mexico and Europe. The UNODC hopes that new information on crime routes, patterns and networks will support strategies that anticipate future developments in cocaine production, trafficking and use.

See also  There are many sporadic cases in Henan Zhang Boli: vaccine protection has a downward trend_大公网

You may also like

Quinchía revolutionized with the visit of Petro

Cres, the sheep, Europe / Croatia / Areas...

Los Lobos would be behind the attack on...

Iván, the actor from Huila who will participate...

The CPPCC Heilongjiang Provincial Committee held a meeting...

Political unrest and economic crisis are shaking Pakistan

Alto Paraná is the second region with the...

October elections at risk due to public disorder:...

Blitz by environmentalists in Florence, they daub Palazzo...

POLICE EVENTS « cde News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy