The awarding ceremony of the second batch of “International Wetland Cities” was held on the 10th at the Geneva branch of the 14th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Wetlands. The Secretariat of the Convention on Wetlands has issued certifications to 25 new “international wetland cities” from 13 countries, including Hefei in Anhui, Jining in Shandong, Liangping in Chongqing, Nanchang in Jiangxi, Panjin in Liaoning, Wuhan in Hubei and Yancheng in Jiangsu7 a Chinese city.

Wetlands, known as the “kidneys of the earth”, are important ecosystems with various ecological functions such as water conservation, water purification, climate regulation, and biodiversity maintenance, and are closely related to people’s production and life.

There are 43 “international wetland cities” in the world, including 13 in China, ranking first in the world. In 2018, at the thirteenth session of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Wetlands, six cities in China, including Harbin in Heilongjiang, Haikou in Hainan, Yinchuan in Ningxia, Changde in Hunan, Changshu in Jiangsu, and Dongying in Shandong, were certified as the world‘s first batch of “International Wetland Cities”.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of China‘s accession to the Convention on Wetlands of International Importance, Especially as Waterfowl Habitat. The relevant person in charge of the State Forestry and Grassland Administration said that over the past 30 years, my country has made great efforts to practice the concepts of sustainable development and ecological civilization, and vigorously promoted the protection and restoration of wetlands. With 4% of the world‘s wetlands, China meets the needs of one-fifth of the world‘s population for wetland production, living, ecology and culture, and has made important contributions to the protection and rational use of global wetlands.

According to the results of the third national land survey and the 2020 national land change survey, the national wetland area is about 56.35 million hectares. At present, China‘s wetland protection and management system has been initially established. A total of 64 internationally important wetlands have been designated, 29 nationally important wetlands have been designated, and 901 national wetland parks have been established.

Not long ago, China released the “National Wetland Conservation Plan (2022-2030)”, which proposed that by 2025, the overall amount of wetlands in the country will remain stable, the wetland protection rate will reach 55%, and 20 new wetlands of international importance and 50 wetlands of national importance will be added. . By 2030, a new pattern of high-quality development of wetland protection will be initially established, ecosystem functions and biodiversity will be significantly improved, and the level of rule of law will continue to improve, making China an important participant, contributor, and leader in global wetland conservation and restoration.

