Global economy hit – DW – 06.06.2023

High interest rates and the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine continue to significantly slow down global economic growth. After growth of 3.1 percent last year, the global economy will slow down to growth of 2.1 percent in 2023, the said World Bank on Tuesday in their current forecast. However, she raised her forecast slightly by 0.4 percentage points compared to January. Nevertheless, the prospects are bleak – the world economy is still in a delicate situation, warned the World Bank.

And growth could well be lower than expected. It is one of the weakest growth rates in the past five decades, said chief economist Indermit Gill. “We assume we’re right, but we hope we’re wrong.” More than three years after the coronavirus hit the deepest global recession since the Second World War, according to the report, the global economy is still ailing – and far from the strength that will be necessary to make substantial progress in the fight against poverty or climate change. In 2024, the global economy could then recover slightly and grow again by 2.4 percent (minus 0.3 percentage points), according to the forecast.

Call for cooperation

“It is important to remember that forecasting growth is not fate. We have an opportunity to turn the tide, but we must all work together,” said World Bank President Ajay Banga. A major challenge for emerging and developing countries is the rapid increase in interest rates in the USA. The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the tenth time in a row in May to combat high consumer prices. The high interest rates, for example, devalued the currencies in the countries and depressed share prices.

World Bank Headquarters in Washington DC Bild: DANIEL SLIM/AFP/Getty Images

In emerging and developing countries, the World Bank assumes growth of four percent in 2023 – an increase of 0.6 percentage points compared to January. In the coming year, growth will therefore drop to 3.9 percent. Growth of 0.4 percent is expected for the euro zone this year. Here, too, the World Bank has corrected its forecast for this year slightly upwards (0.4 percentage points). The World Bank then forecasts 1.3 percent for 2024.

In Russia, the contraction of the economy has turned out to be milder than previously expected. This is due to the ongoing energy exports, for example. The World Bank expects a decline of 0.2 percent (plus 3.1 percentage points) for 2023 and growth of 1.2 percent (minus 0.4 percentage points) for 2024. “The continued contraction in export volumes, weak domestic demand, political uncertainty and sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will continue to weigh on economic activity,” the World Bank said. According to the World Bank, high global inflation has persisted. However, it is expected to decline gradually as demand eases and commodity prices weaken. However, persistent inflation could lead to a further tightening of monetary policy. And so there are also great risks for the forecast. Widespread bank stress could result in significantly weaker growth outcomes, the report says.

