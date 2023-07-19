Home » Global electricity demand growth will rebound in 2024 – Al Ghad Channel
Global electricity demand growth will rebound in 2024

Global electricity demand growth will rebound in 2024

International Energy Agency

The International Energy Agency said today, Wednesday, that it expects global electricity demand growth to slow in 2023 due to an ongoing crisis in the energy sector and an economic downturn, but a possible recovery in 2024 means the need for more renewable energy facilities.

Forecasts indicate that the global growth rate of energy consumption will slow to just under 2 percent in 2023, down from 2.3 percent in 2022, which also saw a decline from the average of 2.4 percent for the five years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency’s data for 2024 showed that it expects the rate to rise to 3.3 percent as the economic outlook improves.

The Paris-based agency predicted that renewable energy would cover the expected growth this year and next, and that electricity from renewable sources would exceed a third of the total global electricity supply for the first time next year.

However, there is a decline in hydroelectric power, which fell by about two percent in the period from 2020 to 2022 compared to figures between 1990 and 2016, which represent about 240 terawatt hours.

