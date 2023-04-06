Home News Global experts demand to stop artificial intelligence projects for six months
News

Global experts demand to stop artificial intelligence projects for six months

by admin
Global experts demand to stop artificial intelligence projects for six months

International experts have demanded to stop artificial intelligence projects for six months.

Is artificial intelligence beneficial or harmful to humans? Elon Musk and other people related to the field of technology called it necessary to evaluate the advantages and disadvantages of artificial intelligence.

Global experts have demanded a six-month stay on artificial intelligence testing, according to the British newspaper Guardian, this demand was made by more than 1,000 artificial intelligence experts through an open letter. The letter was signed by major players in the artificial intelligence industry, including Elon Musk, Emad Moustakas from GPT4 and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

If researchers don’t voluntarily halt artificial intelligence programs more powerful than GPT4, governments should step in and stop them, the letter said.

See also  Milan, the capital of fines (102 million), followed by Rome with 94. In Naples, only 27 thousand euros from speed cameras

You may also like

Today at 1.00 pm connection with the Forum...

Ambassadors learn about the Paraguayan electoral system

Contract for the maintenance of public lighting has...

Football: Italian Cup; Cremonese-Fiorentina 0-2 – Tuscany

Hasan Ali joined Warwickshire County Cricket Club

Diocese of Yopal seeks donations to strengthen the...

Extension of the guidelines for the sale of...

Despite the victory, Nacional fans ask for the...

Here’s what Antarctica would look like without the...

European country Finland became the 31st member of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy