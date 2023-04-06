International experts have demanded to stop artificial intelligence projects for six months.

Is artificial intelligence beneficial or harmful to humans? Elon Musk and other people related to the field of technology called it necessary to evaluate the advantages and disadvantages of artificial intelligence.

Global experts have demanded a six-month stay on artificial intelligence testing, according to the British newspaper Guardian, this demand was made by more than 1,000 artificial intelligence experts through an open letter. The letter was signed by major players in the artificial intelligence industry, including Elon Musk, Emad Moustakas from GPT4 and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

If researchers don’t voluntarily halt artificial intelligence programs more powerful than GPT4, governments should step in and stop them, the letter said.