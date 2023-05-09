Home » Global gold stocks slightly lighter Page 1
Global gold stocks slightly lighter

Global gold stocks slightly lighter

Gold prices eased from $2,022 to $2,021/oz in yesterday’s New York trading. This morning, the price of gold in trading in Shanghai and Hong Kong rose and is currently trading at $2,028/oz, which is $5/oz above the previous day’s level. Gold mining stocks are slightly lighter around the world.

From the global financial crisis to the crack-up boom (catastrophe boom)

