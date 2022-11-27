“Global Inclusion 2022” will be held in Milan from 9 to 17 in the Sala Fassbinder of the Elfo Puccini Theater and has many interventions by institutions and companies scheduled, as well as international contributions from Brazil, South Africa, Chile, Vietnam, Israel , Sweden, Holland, Ukraine, Iran and Japan.

During the marathon, the topics touched upon will range over many fronts: from legal and social evolutions, as in the case of the double surname, to the role played by companies in the ecosystem in support of democracy, from the importance of inclusive leadership to the interconnections between evolution and inclusion, from contrasting stereotypes to new forms of diversity management, from the advantages deriving for organizations from a culture based on respect for the impact of organizations on society, through the implementation of inclusive practices and education for the inclusion of diversity.

The sponsorships

The event obtained the Medal of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella in 2020 and 2021 and is organized under the high patronage of the European Parliament and with the patronage of the Representation in Italy of the European Commission.

“Global Inclusion 2022” is organized with the utmost attention to zeroing the carbon footprint and is, in fact, certified Carbon Neutral.

Main partners of the event are Banco BPM and Generali, official Austrade partners for Italy, BIP, Lexellent, Hitachi, Prysmian, RINA, TIM. Event Partner is Hera while event sponsor is Deloitte.