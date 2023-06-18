Global interest in the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Sports Creativity”

The Federation of International Olympic Sports Federations “Aswaf” affirmed that its members from international federations are qualified to compete within the competition axis of the session through their projects, programs and initiatives that are consistent with the noble values ​​of sport and the objectives of the award, and translate its great role in supporting and empowering societies and developing athletes in accordance with the values ​​of humanity, coexistence and competition. the athlete.

The official website of the Federation of International Olympic Sports Federations also published an introductory overview of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Sports Creativity”, in which it clarified the objectives of the award, which was launched in 2009 under the umbrella of “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, and aims to promote entrepreneurship and creativity. Sports and empowering societies by honoring individuals, teams, federations, organizations and sports institutions in recognition of their achievements and promoting the role of sport as a means of human creativity.

He also stressed that, since 2013, members of “ASWAF” have been invited to participate in the evaluation of the international business nominated to win the global institutional category of the award, which aims to honor the distinguished federations through sports projects, initiatives and programs that show outstanding creativity and contribute to enriching sports and promoting its values, and empowering societies. Through it, and that the winner in this category in each round receives a financial reward of one million dirhams (270 thousand dollars) to be used in his development activities.

It is worth noting that the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Sports Creativity” has honored 18 winners at the international level from sports federations, institutions and organizations who have initiatives and achievements at the level of spreading sports among societies, including refugee issues, governance, support for women, And other sports and humanitarian issues that are chosen according to the focus of competition for each session.

