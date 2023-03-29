Although the effects of the banking crisis that started in the USA in global markets seem to have subsided, question marks remain regarding the possible effects of the crisis. While the concern that the credit expansion in the country will lose power and that this situation may accelerate the process that will lead the country’s economy to recession, uncertainties regarding the future of monetary policy also make pricing difficult. Speaking yesterday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard continues to raise interest rates […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

