Officials' wives put on a show, and the CCP seeks women to blame for its corruption; young and old are cut leeks, and elementary school students are forced to pay for medical insurance;

[The Epoch Times, March 2, 2023](NTD Global News, full version, February 27) Officials’ wives put on a show, and the CCP’s corruption finds women to take the blame; leeks are harvested regardless of age, and elementary school students are forced to pay medical insurance; G20 foreign ministers will pay attention to Russia Ubud Lincoln does not hold talks with the foreign ministers of China and Russia; the report of the American Chamber of Commerce is released, and Chinese investment has dropped sharply; the nearly 80-year-old man was illegally sentenced by the CCP, and his daughter Jia Guo called for rescue; the first time in history! Paragliding tour K2, record the beautiful scenery.

