Global oil demand remains ‘runaway’ despite energy transition

MEASURE While the world is discussing how to advance in the energy transition, oil consumption does not seem to slow down for at least this decade, as predicted by the International Energy Agency (IEA). Because, for now, black gold continues to be a fundamental asset. Thus, world demand for oil will reach a record of 102.2 million barrels per day (mbd) in 2023, 2.2 mbd more than last year, explained the IEA.

The agency pointed out that the global demand for crude oil already reached a record of 103 million barrels per day in June due to more air travel, greater use of oil in power generation and the greater activity of the Chinese petrochemical industry, since the Asian giant accounts for more than 70% of this increase in demand.

In the month of July, the demand fell slightly to 100.9 mbd, but the IEA points out that “it could see another record in August”, to close the year at 102.2 million barrels per day (mbd), a figure never seen before. for the whole of an exercise.

However, the report projects that demand growth will be limited to 1 million bp in 2024 due to the global economic slowdown, increased energy efficiency and the growth of electric vehicles.

This increase in demand has been combined with the production cuts by OPEC and its allies (OPEC+), led by Saudi Arabia, which were fully felt during the month of July.

Extractions

Last month, crude oil extraction from the block fell to 50.7 mbd, down more than 2 mbd from the start of the year.

Countries outside the alliance increased their production by 1.6 mbd to 50.2 mbd, led by the United States, Brazil and Guyana. The US accounts for 70% of this growth in production. Higher demand and lower supply have combined for the first result of a “sharp” fall in inventories globally, the report notes.

World oil inventories fell in June for the third consecutive month, and in the OECD countries they stood 115.4 mb below the average of the last five years.

inventories

Preliminary data suggests that inventories also fell in July and at the beginning of August. This combination of high demand is due to economic activity and the conviction that central banks will not raise interest rates any further, lower inventories, the moderation of inflation and production cuts combined with the weakness of the dollar to pull with price strength.

The Brent price rose 11 dollars during the month of July to close the month at 85.73 dollars per barrel, its highest level since April.

As for Russia, its oil exports remain stable at around 7.3 mbd in July, with China and India accounting for 80% of that volume. Higher prices and lower discounts for Russian oil meant Moscow’s export earnings rose $2.5 billion that month to $15.3 billion, but still $4.1 billion less than a year ago.

At the last meeting of the oil and energy ministers of the OPEC+ alliance, made up of 23 countries (the 13 from OPEC plus ten allies, including Russia), they agreed in Vienna to extend the cuts for one more year, until the end of 2024. of your pumping.

In addition, they reached a commitment on the internal distribution of the production quota as of January 1, 2024, which will leave the group’s total offer at 40.46 million barrels per day (mbd), according to the final statement of the meeting. ministerial held this Sunday.

In this way, both the 2 mbd cut adopted in October 2022 and a large part of the voluntary reductions announced in April remain in force, for a total of 1.66 mbd, which until now have not had the desired effect of raising the crude oil price to more than 80 dollars/barrel.

The next ministerial conference of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its ten allies, led by Russia, has been convened for next November 26.

the saudi cut

Saudi Arabia reduced its crude supply by 1 million barrels per day (mbd) from July 1, a ‘voluntary’ cut, in line with its commitment to continue to comply with the pumping limitations to which it has committed in the OPEC+.

This was announced by the Saudi Minister of Energy, Abdelaziz bin Salman, after participating in a conference of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its ten allies, including Russia.

On the other hand, the combination of high demand for economic activity and the conviction that central banks will not raise interest rates any further, lower inventories, the moderation of inflation and production cuts combined with the weakness of the dollar. to drive prices down.

In July 2023, the Brent price rose US$11 per month to close the month at US$85.73 per barrel, its highest level since April.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs revised its global oil demand forecast upwards for 2023, by about 550,000 bpd, and considers that the supply for 2023 will increase by about 175,000 bpd.

Goldman estimates global oil demand rose to an all-time high of 102.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in July 2023 and expects strong demand to drive a larger-than-expected deficit of 1.8 million bpd in the second half of 2023 and 0.6 million bpd in 2024.

Goldman analysts noted that the Saudi supply cuts have returned the shortfall, adding that they expect the additional Saudi supply cut of 1 million bpd to last until September 2023 and halve from October 2023.

Production in Colombia and Venezuela

Colombia’s total production as of June was 774,000 barrels of oil per day. Likewise, in the second quarter of this year, the production of the Ecopetrol Group was 728,000 barrels per day, increasing by 23,400 compared to the same period in 2022.

Of the total, the contribution of Ecopetrol SA was 626,500 barrels and the subsidiaries 101,500 barrels. It stands out: i) the best production performance in Rubiales; ii) The continuation of the incremental campaign in Caño Sur with production of 31,600 barrels in the second quarter of this year; iii) The incremental production of the subsidiary Permian, reaching production levels of 58,715 barrels for Ecopetrol before royalties in the quarter. The foregoing made it possible to offset the effects of public order and environmental events with an estimated impact of -6,400 barrels in the quarter. In terms of drilling, at the end of the first semester, the Ecopetrol Group drilled and completed 218 development wells, with an average occupation of 29 rigs.

In Venezuela, oil production closed the second quarter of 2023 at an average of 808,000 barrels per day (bpd), this implies an increase of 10.5% compared to the first three months of the year, when the average was 731,000 barrels per day. day, according to official sources included in the report of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). In monthly terms, however, June crude output fell 2.8% to 796,000 bpd compared with May, when the country produced an average of 819,000 bpd, according to the data.

In the document, the organization pointed out that Venezuela and Brazil “were the main drivers of oil demand” in Latin America, where “it increased year-on-year by 0.2 mb/d (million barrels per day) in April, below growth of 0.4 mb/d observed in March”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

