Source Title: The Global Services Trade Entrepreneurs Summit will be held on September 1 focusing on “The Power of Innovation”

China News Service, Beijing News, August 27th (Reporter Chen Hang Duyan) As an international cooperation agency of the Service Trade Fair, the Global Service Trade Alliance will hold the "Global Service Trade Entrepreneurs Summit" at this Service Trade Fair on September 1. ", with the theme of "The Power of Innovation", to grasp the trends of global service trade enterprises in technological innovation, management innovation, business model and format innovation, and look forward to the development prospects. At present, the preparatory work for the forum has been basically completed, and the participants have signed up enthusiastically, and the features and highlights are brilliant. This is what the reporter learned from the media briefing on the progress of the preparations for the 2022 Service Trade Fair Summit Forum on the 27th. According to the introduction of the Global Alliance for Trade in Services, the summit forum invited representatives of international institutions such as the United Nations Development Programme and the International Monetary Fund, well-known scholars, as well as representatives of leading domestic and foreign service trade enterprises such as Maersk Group to attend and deliver speeches; invited relevant departments of the Ministry of Commerce, Relevant business associations, as well as representatives of Chinese and foreign enterprises, conducted dialogues and exchanges on regional economic cooperation and trade dispute settlement mechanisms. The summit forum consists of five parts: opening speech, results release, speech, policy dialogue and closed-door meeting. Among them, the "Global Service Trade Innovation Trend Report 2022" will be released in the results release link; the closed-door will invite relevant government officials to interact with important domestic and foreign business associations and key service trade enterprises. The Global Service Trade Alliance stated that it will closely follow the domestic and foreign focus and the concerns of member companies, give full play to the role of the Service Trade Alliance as an international open cooperation platform, and devote itself to providing services for enterprises and seeking development for the industry, setting themes and topics from the perspective of entrepreneurs And the content of the activities, discuss the direction and prospects of the innovative development of service trade in the current international environment, focus on reflecting the policy demands of enterprises, respond to the expectations from member enterprises, explore the energy to solve problems, build consensus, and boost confidence.

