A picture gallery of the show can be found here HERE

– MILLIONS OF FANS FROM AROUND THE WORLD TUNED IN TO WATCH THE HISTORICAL ENTERTAINMENT SPECTACLE AHEAD OF THE MOST IMPORTANT MEETING IN CLUB FOOTBALL –

Can you see it itself HERE die Pepsi Kick Off Show an

ISTANBUL, 11. June 2023 /PRNewswire/ — #PepsiKickOffShow – Tonight, the Brazilian pop sensation took care of it Anitta and the GRAMMY-winning Nigerian superstar Burna Boy as co-headliner for an unforgettable highlight at the Pepsi kick off show at UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul. The show topped off with an electrifying special guest performance from the multi-platinum DJ and producer Alesso ended, culminating in the action-packed 2023 Pepsi Football campaign and coming just minutes before club football’s most important meeting.

With the Pepsi Kick Off Show, Pepsi has hosted the entertainment portion of the UEFA Champions League Final for the seventh time, this time at the packed Atatürk Olympic Stadium ahead of the exciting clash between Manchester City and Inter Milan. The dynamic celebration of sports and entertainment united football and music fans in an unforgettable show with breathtaking light shows, mesmerizing pyrotechnic moments and world-class special effects.

Burna Boy brought the stadium breathtaking renditions of his world hits ‘Last Last’ and ‘It’s Plenty’ in motion the drummers wore outfits inspired by the vibrant patterns, prints and colors of Nigerian fashion, while a troupe of dancers filled the field with impressive African-inspired flags.

Then the throbbing Latin rhythms of Anitta’s worldwide hit flooded through ‘To involve’ the stadium that the singer performed surrounded by over 60 hexagonal LED panels with animated content. She then gave fans a sneak peek of her epic Brazilian funk single ‘Funk Rave’, to the great enthusiasm of the raging crowd.

The six-minute show culminated with a finale from acclaimed Swedish DJ Alesso, who appeared as a special guest, and the football world with his track ‘Heroes (we could be)’ reminded that players can become legends overnight. Alesso’s performance was accompanied by mesmerizing SFX and pyrotechnic effects that lit up the stadium just moments before the players sprinted onto the field.