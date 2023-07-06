Global temperature breaks record for second consecutive day

The average temperatures of the Earth this Tuesday and Wednesday have been the hottest so far recorded as reported by the United States Weather Agency (NOAA), noting that the record for two consecutive days of the global climate average has also been set. .

With preliminary data, the American meteorological observatory maintained that the average air temperature of the Earth’s surface was 17.18 ° C on July 4, exceeding for the first time the 17 ° C previously recorded and this Wednesday marked 17 0.01°C, a new indicator of the climate impact of burning fossil fuels.

These records break the previous record of 16.92°C set on July 24, 2022, based on NOAA collections that began in 1979.

The Earth’s average air temperature, which usually fluctuates between 12°C and 17°C, averaged 16.2°C in early June, from 1979 to 2000.

The European Union’s meteorological observatory, Copernicus, confirmed in a statement sent to AFP that Monday was the warmest day in its records dating back to 1940. Data for Tuesday is not yet available.

“The global average temperature at 2 meters from the surface reached 16.88°C on Monday, surpassing the previous record of 16.80°C, set in August 2016,” Copernicus said.

The global average temperature usually continues to rise until the end of July and the beginning of August due to the boreal summer.

Last month, global average temperatures were the highest recorded by Copernicus for the beginning of June.

Temperatures could rise further and hit new highs due to the El Niño phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean, which the UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said has just started.

As commented on his Twitter account the expert in climate change Robert Rohde, from the University of Berkeley, “this is due to the combination of El Niño in addition to global warming, and it is possible that we will see some even warmer days during the next 6 weeks”.

“Global warming is taking us to an unknown world,” he says.

These observations are a probable anticipation of the El Niño phenomenon, generally associated with an increase in global temperatures, added to the effects of climate change.

This summer’s heat has already put millions of people around the world at risk. China is experiencing its latest extreme heat wave less than two weeks after record-breaking temperatures in Beijing. Extreme heat in India last month was linked to deaths in some of its poorest regions. The United Kingdom sweltered in the hottest June in its history and the southern United States is experiencing a similar situation.

Alert on Latin America

On the other hand, the WMO maintained that the “vicious circle” of climate change is worsening in Latin America and the Caribbean: rising temperatures and sea levels, more destructive tropical cyclones and prolonged droughts.

“The new episode of El Niño”, a natural climatic phenomenon associated with warming ocean surface temperatures, “will cause temperatures to rise and bring more extreme weather events,” says the WMO in its report on the State of the Climate in Latin America and the Caribbean 2022.

The report, released in the framework of an international convention on the environment and development that is meeting in Havana, “highlights the vicious circle of the growing impacts” of climate change on the region.

Thus, it stands out that between 1991 and 2022 the temperature increased an average of 2ºC per decade, the record being higher in Mexico and the Caribbean, that the sea continues to rise at a higher rate in the South Atlantic and the subtropical North Atlantic with respect to the world average. , which “contaminates freshwater aquifers, erodes coastlines (…) and increases the risk of coastal flooding.”

