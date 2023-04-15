Global Warming: What steps are Asian countries taking?

In our previous and related three articles, we mentioned the causes of global warming, its harms, the role of the United Nations and the efforts of many developed countries to get rid of this monster or at least slow down its pace. was

In the end, he also reiterated that in his next articles, the progress in this regard will be discussed in underdeveloped and developing countries such as Asian countries and especially in Pakistan.

Here I am going to explain the special behavior of Asian countries regarding global warming so that the readers can easily reach the root cause directly instead of getting into a dilemma or bringing a distant whip.

On November 15, 2022, according to the estimated data of the United Nations, the total population of the world has reached eight billion.

Now, without getting into the hassle of estimating the population of all the continents, we come directly to the continent of Asia. Covering about 30 percent of the world‘s land area, the continent is home to a conservative estimate of about 4.75 billion people, which is about 60 percent of the world‘s population.

So now you can guess for yourself that according to the United Nations, this continent of 48 countries, including two such countries in the world, China and India, whose total population is more than three billion, why should it not receive special attention.

The preamble of Mana became a bit longer but according to Yousufi, usually people try to shorten or end the prayer quickly in the temptation of asking more prayers, but here the case is the opposite.

In this aerial photo taken on September 9, 2022, a flooded area can be seen on the outskirts of Sukkur city in Sindh province (AFP).

Well, now coming to our topic. That is, what is happening in our region ie Isha regarding global warming.

Most of the developing countries, and again especially the Asian developing countries, have mostly the same laws or the same promises that are in place in the developed countries, but the main problem in our countries is their implementation. Many of the factors include political, economic and social ignorance and lack of interest at both the elite and public levels.

Here we will proceed without mentioning China and Japan, because both of them are considered as developing countries despite being in Asia, and both of them are not only aware of the severity of climate change, but also of this. There are many others who are doing similar work in this regard which should be emulated.

Let us now mention something about India. After China and the US, India is the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases.

India’s Climate Change Assessment Report 2020 revealed that the country’s average temperature is likely to rise by 4.4 degrees Celsius by the end of this century if the current situation continues.

The Indian government has made a number of written commitments under the Paris Agreement, including a pledge to completely eliminate greenhouse gas emissions from the country by 2070, which is 10 to 20 years ahead of the date set by other countries. , while the Paris Agreement emphasized achieving this goal by 2050.

The increasing heat intensity in India, which reached 48 to 51 degrees Celsius some time ago, proved to be extremely dangerous not only for humans but also for animals and crops.

Glaciers around the world are melting due to global warming (AFP)

Heavy and persistent rains, flooding in the sea, and scarcity of drinking water are other problems that India faces.

India is the third largest energy consumer in the world. And it had met more than 80 percent of its demand from coal and oil in 2021.

Now you can estimate from this how much greenhouse gases would have been emitted. India’s coal requirement is also expected to increase by 50% in the next decade, according to official estimates.

It is important to mention all these things in detail so that the readers can understand why in developing countries, despite the understanding of the seriousness of the issue and the existence of laws, they are not followed.

According to the poet of the East, Allama Iqbal

Love jumped safely into the fire of Nimrod

Intellect is the focus of attention now

Perhaps, Urdu poetry has a lot of influence on us that we consider the intellect as inferior and low, and start giving priority to love and heart over intellect.

But we forget that the fire of Nimrod is only for those whose heart is immersed in true love. And it is also a fact that the belief that a horse is not stolen without its bridle being tied to a peg is nothing but a delusion.

Yes, there was a mention of global warming and the situation in India. This country of one and a half billion people, where the scarcity of resources, the abundance of problems, the low literacy rate, the combination of government wealth and public poverty, is somewhat the epicenter of both good and bad effects on the world. .

Even there is not the realization of the seriousness of the matter that was expected, so you can imagine for yourself how this lack of seriousness affects the countries that are located around it and have trade or other relations with it. Can be compiled.

It is not that India has not yet suffered from the horrors of global warming, but the problem is that there is a clear gap between laws and practical measures, despite the constant loss of lives and money.

Although India has also made more or less the same written commitments as other countries have made under the Paris Agreement. Now let’s mention the country of the Asian region which is after India and before Pakistan in terms of population i.e. Indonesia.

According to the United Nations, the population of this country is about 280 million and it is the country that is the third most affected by the threat of global warming, which is affected by all kinds of floods and extreme heat. is facing

Indonesia is particularly concerned about sea level rise. This country is the fifth country in the world with the proportion of population living in coastal areas below sea level.

Global warming can lead to problems in the availability of clean water in this country, increased risk of natural disasters, nutrition and health problems especially for the coastal population and above all loss of life.

Indonesia has also made more or less the same promises that other countries made under the Paris Agreement, but in these promises, Indonesia has shown honesty in view of its country’s conditions and has also said that as far as possible from us We will do it but for further steps we will need help from other countries.

It is clear as day what steps Indonesia has taken and how much help the rich countries have given.

It is said that the burnt buttermilk of milk is also drunk by blowing, but in a country where people’s tongues are burnt by buttermilk, who will they blow and what will they drink?

Here I am talking about my country Pakistan, which has unlimited resources but also has many self-made problems.

The following article will mention in detail the threats Pakistan faces from global warming and the measures to be taken to avoid it.

According to the person, this is the country where a crippled person sits on the street and sells lucky amulets and people even buy amulets from him despite seeing the misfortune of that sage.

Note: This article is based on the personal opinion of the columnist, which does not necessarily agree with the institution.