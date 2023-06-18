Gloria Amégnétou, the next generation guaranteed!

The Togolese national team achieved the feat of qualifying for the women’s CAN for the first time, which took place in Morocco in 2022. Very recently, the U20 selection was born and also participated for the first time in the qualifying tournament. UFOA-B U20. In goal, Gloria Amégnétou caught the attention of more than one. The editorial staff takes a closer look at this young U20 sparrowhawk door.

Born on March 22, 2005 in Vô Attivé, Gloria Amégnétou began her training in 2016 at the center ” Passion Keepers Foot from Lomé, which specializes in training goalkeepers. In 2021, he begins his first experience in the first division championship in Togo with As Lionnes de Bassar. A season later, she bounced back to Believer Fc still in D1 in Togo. For the preparations for the UFOA-B U20 tournament, she was summoned by national coach Théophile Kpakpo koumi. Her commitment, her sense of anticipation, her skills and the confidence she exudes in goal have made her the number one goalkeeper for the U20 sparrowhawks. She started in a friendly against the Benin Amazons and also started in Togo’s three matches at the UFOA-B U20 tournament in Kumassi. She even saved a penalty in the first game against Burkina Faso despite Togo losing 2-0. She saved her team several times, especially against Burkina Faso and Nigeria.

Back home, many observers of women’s football are already sending her into the cages of the national A team and for them, Gloria Amégnétou is promoted to a bright professional future. Endowed with a good address, an acceptable relaunch in the hand and a good vertical then horizontal relaxation, Gloria Amégnétou still has a lot of things to improve before reaching the top.