Gloria García Luna, sister of the former Secretary of Security, arrested for organized crime

Former Mexican official’s family members arrested for organized crime

On the morning of December 14, Gloria García Luna, sister of the former Secretary of Public Security during Felipe Calderón’s term, was arrested in Cuernavaca, Morelos, for organized crime. According to the National Detention Registry (RND), she was captured by elements of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime (FEMDO) of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR). Along with Gloria García, Edgar Anuar Rodríguez García was also arrested.

Authorities are investigating her for organized crime and operations with resources of illicit origin. Gloria García has been accused of having links to criminal organizations such as the Sinaloa Cartel and Los Beltrán Leyva, all while her brother Genaro García Luna was on trial earlier this year in a Federal Court in Brooklyn, United States. Genaro García Luna was found guilty of four drug trafficking crimes in February.

The arrest of Gloria García comes shortly after the Federal Public Ministry announced that Genaro García Luna’s uncle, Oswaldo Luna Valderrabano, was linked to trial for money laundering. Luna Valderrabano, who allegedly belongs to the criminal organization headed by his nephew Genaro García Luna, was arrested on December 1 in San Andrés Cholula, Puebla.

The arrests of family members of the former Mexican official paint a complex picture of the connections between the García Luna family and organized crime. These developments also shed light on the network of individuals associated with high-ranking officials involved in criminal enterprises. So far, no federal authority has provided further details about the arrest of Gloria García Luna, known as the “super police officer.” Further investigation into these arrests and their connection to Genaro García Luna’s criminal activities is expected.