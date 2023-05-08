Glory to another door of Cesar

In the National Development Plan recently approved by Congress, our attention has been drawn to the projected bridge over the Magdalena River between the municipalities of La Gloria, Cesar and Regidor, Bolívar. If this work is done, the impact of the Petro government would be transcendental for a fluvial region, the one that the sociologist Fals Borda called ‘the amphibious coast’.

The bridge that, according to what La Gloria councilman Alex Villazón informed us last night, could have a span of a kilometer and a half (what is between the alderman and La Gloria, a navigable sector on the ferry) or whatever the non-existent designs throw up, makes part of the so-called Transversal del Sur de Bolívar that will connect to the west: Regidor – Rioviejo – Arenal – Norosí – Tiquisio – Guaranda bridge; joining the Ruta del Sol highways and the Viajano-Guaranda road, in Sucre.

La Gloria, then, has to become the other great ‘gate of Cesar’, like La Paz, San Alberto or Bosconia (or El Copey), but also the opportunity to unite the departments of the western coast with the santanderes

Going by car from Regidor to Cartagena today takes about 7 hours, 6 and more to Montería. With the bridge, arriving in Valledupar would take what is the route from La Gloria, a little over 3 hours after the dual carriageway ends.

This is a region of fertile land, of waters with productive potential, of good and enterprising people, of crops such as palm and rice, of advanced livestock; forgetting national governments and well-known social conflicts; that you will be able to see in the firmament a new transformative bridge being erected over the Grande de La Magdalena river, of national strategic interest.

We will be vigilant that in the development of the Pluriannual Investment Plan, PPI, the budgetary resources are allocated to promptly advance the studies and engineering designs, as well as the progress of that transversal that with the work must unite Bolívar and Cesar in the first place. .

The other surprise of the Development Plan: when the project to store large volumes of water in rainy winters, to use it in the summer to guarantee the supply to the new generations of residents of Valledupar, La Paz and San Diego, was considered dead. , and irrigating the countryside, the Besotes reservoir reservoir route has been revived.

A task in which the receptivity of the high government headed by Gustavo Petro to a fair regional aspiration of decades and the persistence of congressmen speakers such as Eliécer Salazar, from Cesarean, has been important.

The plan, which is a law prevailing over the others for the purpose of its effectiveness and execution, was presented by the government so that in the first days of May, after extensive discussions, it could be approved by Congress and in that approval process, it usually there are agreements, transactions between the executive and the legislature, which also makes proposals. Therefore, the Plan belongs to the government, the result of the agreement and the imprint of the chambers, and the government, when making the agreements for the projects, commits to execute them.