“Glory to Hong Kong” ban postponed Hong Kong people around the world chorus

12.06.2023



The representative song of Hong Kong’s democracy movement, “Glory to Hong Kong”, will soon become a “banned song” stipulated by the Hong Kong government. Many overseas Hong Kong people launched a series of activities on the 12th to sing this song.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) At noon on Monday (June 12), the “Hong Kong Border Town Youth” organization called on the public to sing “Glory to Hong Kong” in a “flash mob” in the hall of Taipei Main Station. About 20 people from Hong Kong and Taiwan participated in the scene and sang this song representing the Hong Kong democracy movement. A similar event was held at the “Lennon Wall” in Taichung; in the evening, there was another one in Ximending, Taipei.

“Glory to Hong Kong” was widely sung during the Hong Kong anti-extradition law movement in 2019, butThe Hong Kong government has applied to the court for an injunction, requesting that the song be banned from dissemination.existOn the occasion of the 4th anniversary of the anti-extradition law movementThe Hong Kong High Court heard the case on the 12th; according to a report by Radio Television Hong Kong, the court decided to postpone the hearing until July 21st.

At the flash mob scene at Taipei Main Station, Feng Zhaotian, secretary-general of Hong Kong Border Town Youth, said that “Glory to Hong Kong” can be said to be “the first song belonging to Hong Kong people”. Even if the Hong Kong government bans this song, it still cannot stop people all over the world know this fact.

Hong Kong people in Taiwan gathered at Taipei Main Station on the 12th, calling on Taiwanese people to sing “Glory to Hong Kong” together.



The organization pointed out on Facebook on the 10th that after the ban is passed, “Glory to Hong Kong” will be the first “banned song” in Hong Kong history; Sing faster, sing more! (If you have to sing, sing faster, sing more!) I believe there will be more restrictions in the future, this song is just a prelude.”

When “Glory to Hong Kong” is about to become a banned song in Hong Kong, Hong Kong people around the world launched a series of actions, appealing to the public to contact local radio stations in various countries, hoping that this song will be relayed on radio programs around the world. The Hong Kong people’s statement launched criticized the Hong Kong government’s move to ban the song: “It is impossible for a song to threaten national security.Suppressing the pursuit of democracy in the name of national securityis an insult to basic human rights. “

“National Anthem” controversy Google may withdraw from Hong Kong?

Previously, “Glory to Hong Kong” was played as the “national anthem” in many international sports events, such as the Asian Rugby Sevens held in South Korea in November last year. The result was “Glory to Hong Kong”; this incident caused the Hong Kong government to protest,The president of the Asian Rugby Federation also apologized to the Hong Kong government for this。

On June 5, the Hong Kong government applied to the court for an injunction to prohibit the public from disseminating the melody and lyrics of “Glory to Hong Kong” on the Internet or any other platform. Its press release on the 6th listed prohibited actions in detail, such as “using this to insult the national anthem” and “leading to the misunderstanding that “Glory to Hong Kong” is the national anthem of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, not “March of the Volunteers”.

The Hong Kong government has repeatedlyNegotiating with Google over the national anthem, asking Google to ensure that when the search engine searches for “Chinese National Anthem”, “March of the Volunteers” should be the top result. The company has responded that it will not artificially manipulate the natural ranking of searches and refuses to remove “Glory to Hong Kong”.

On the 12th, people participating in the “Flash Mob” chorus event at Taipei Main Station held signs, emphasizing “stick to the faith.”



“The censorship system is gradually accelerating.” Bloomberg quoted geopolitics and technology expert Xiaomeng Lu (Xiaomeng Lu, transliteration) as saying on the 12th: “The government’s further pressure on large companies to meet its requirements may force these companies to withdraw their services from the market. , just like when the Google search engine withdrew from mainland China in 2010.”

Michael Davis, a former law professor at the University of Hong Kong, told Bloomberg that the “Glory to Hong Kong” case shows that the Hong Kong government intends to step up crackdowns on content on the Internet and social media. It can maintain its status as an international financial center. He pointed out that the only important difference between Hong Kong and mainland China is the comparatively uncensored global Internet and media.

(comprehensive report)

