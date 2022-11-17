At 21.51 on Saturday 5 November a flash as bright as the moon lit up the darkness in Friuli, followed by a trail that lasted several seconds. “Certainly – explains Alberto Toso, a member of the astronomical cultural circle of Farra d’Isonzo – it was a meteor belonging to the Taurids, a meteor shower that originates from the debris of a large comet that disintegrated thousands of years ago, the whose peak was expected in these days. The Earth passes through the area where the debris is present, which burns on impact with the atmosphere. If they are small rocks, the contrails are less bright, but a larger object can illuminate the night sky as day». (Alberto Toso video)

00:07