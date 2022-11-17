FARRA D’ISONZO. There are numerous reports, also from our region, for the large meteorite, a bolide in astronomical terms, which crossed the Italian skies on the evening of Saturday 5 November.

Glow in the night, a meteor belonging to the Taurids lights up the sky in Fvg news/bagliore_nella_notte_una_meteora_ha_illuminato_il_cielo_in_fvg-12244494/&el=player_ex_12244479″>

It was 21.51 when a flash as bright as the Moon lit up the darkness, followed by a trail that lasted several seconds. “Certainly – explains Alberto Toso, a member of the astronomical cultural circle of Farra d’Isonzo – it was a meteor belonging to the Taurids, a meteor shower that originates from the debris of a large comet that disintegrated thousands of years ago, the whose peak was expected in these days”.

The Earth passes through the area where the debris is present, which burns on impact with the atmosphere. “If we are dealing with small rocks – concludes Toso -, the trails are less bright, but a larger object can illuminate the night sky as day”.