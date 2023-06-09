Glue of the Stone Age: New investigations into the production of birch pitch by Neanderthals

Birch pitch is one of the oldest materials man-made by early humans. For example, it was used as an adhesive to attach stone implements to wooden shafts. The earliest evidence is associated with Neanderthals. The exact process of making birch pitch is controversial. Essential insights into the cultural abilities of Neanderthals depend on this question of the production technology used.

Birch pitch can be produced in a complicated, multi-stage smoldering process in a pit with the exclusion of air. Mastery of such a process would be evidence of the extensive cognitive abilities of Neanderthals. However, experiments have shown that birch pitch can also condense from burning bark on stones. If this process could be demonstrated in prehistoric finds, a key argument for the demanding cognitive abilities of Neanderthals would be dropped.

To clarify this question, a team of scientists from the University of Tübingen, the University of Strasbourg and the State Office for the Preservation of Monuments and Archeology in Saxony-Anhalt, headed by Patrick Schmidt, chemically examined two key finds relating to the early production of birch pitch from the well-known site of Königsaue near Aschersleben (Salzland district). compared with samples produced experimentally by different methods.

Archaeological find layers were opened up in Königsaue in the years 1963-1964 as a result of opencast lignite mining. Traces of several seasonal hunting camps by Neanderthals at a former lake could be observed, the oldest layers of finds date from around 80,000 years BC. H. Among the finds were two pieces of birch pitch. On one of them, imprints of a stone and a piece of wood as well as the fingerprint of a Neanderthal could already be found before the current investigations. It is now on display in the State Museum of Prehistory in Halle (Saale).

The researchers examined the finds by infrared spectroscopy, gas chromatography and created CT images. They compared the results with studies on experimentally produced birch pitch. The result is now certain: the birch pitch from Königsaue was produced as part of a complex technological process under the exclusion of air. The mastery of this technology not only indicates considerable mental abilities of the Neanderthals, it can also be assumed that our early relatives were able to obtain knowledge of such processes and pass them on to subsequent generations.