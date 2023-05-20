Home » Gmunden wins the first BSL final game against Vienna 87:67
News

Gmunden wins the first BSL final game against Vienna 87:67

by admin
Gmunden wins the first BSL final game against Vienna 87:67

Swans Gmunden drew 1-0 in the men’s Basketball Superliga (BSL) best-of-five final on Saturday night. The Upper Austrians defeated defending champion BC Vienna 87:67 (36:33). The second game will take place on Tuesday (8:15 p.m., live ORF Sport +) in Vienna.

The Swans had to go back on the floor just two days after the 3:2 win against the Flyers Wels in the semifinals on Thursday evening, but there was no sign of tiredness. From the second half, the locals turned up the heat in front of 1,100 enthusiastic spectators and in the third ten minutes they pulled away decisively. The lead increased to 60:43 (28th).

After the break, the throws of the Upper Austrians fell almost somnambulistic. The reigning champions had nothing left to oppose and slid into the highest bankruptcy of the season. For Vienna, the 67:87 was also the first defeat in this year’s play-off. Center Jozo Rados had to miss the semi-final against the Dukes Klosterneuburg because of back problems.

A side detail from Gmunden’s point of view: The Swans played in their away kits because the white kit intended for home games was stolen on Friday. The club has filed a complaint.

See also  Rape of Lignano Sabbiadoro, the prosecutor asks for the filing of the 5 boys: "The young woman was consenting"

You may also like

Blockchain Technology Platform Bakkt Targets Europe Following MiCA...

Build a new platform to open up new...

Social and development fragility turns the city of...

From the pause… to the ceasefire

Lula-Modi meeting, focus on partnership, economy and Ukraine

In a match titled blood, Wydad reaches the...

Uribe opened the doors of the Party to...

Interoperability between the protocol systems of the PAs:...

The content of a Friday sermon on the...

Perspective. Gold rush ’emerges’ again in California

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy