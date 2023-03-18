The procedure was carried out by GNB officials, attached to the Regional Anti-drug Intelligence Unit

Officials attached to the Regional Anti-drug Intelligence Unit (water) No. 21, seized 15 condoms filled with liquid cocaine, which totaled 2 kilos 980 grams, according to reports.

The material would be sent in the form of a parcel from the Tealca company, located in San Antonio del Táchira, to Maracay, Aragua state.

In addition, the military troops seized a panel of cocaine that was hidden inside two dental units and a washing machine motor, informed G/D Alberto Matheus, Head of the National Anti-drug Command of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB).

Those responsible for that parcel were arrested and identified as Javier Alexis Rodríguez Borja and Nidia Carolina Galeano Fernándezmembers of the criminal group “Los Encomenderos”.

