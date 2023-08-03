Go ahead with controls on energy consumption in schools

The schools of Abruzzo will be subjected to the energy consumption control. The Abruzzo region has decided to take up the opportunity which provides for the commitment to control the energy consumption of the buildings that house schools of all levels.

This was announced by the regional councilor for education, Peter Lentafter the Regional Council gave the go-ahead for the signing of an agreement with the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region which developed the management software for controlling energy consumption inserted on the platform of the Regional Registry of school buildings (Ares).

Under the agreement, the Friuli Region software will be deployed on the Ares system, the platform that surveys school buildings. “Joining the initiative – said the Quaresimale councilor – will allow us to understand the energy efficiency of school buildings and plan a series of energy efficiency and improvement interventions for the benefit of the community and the environment. The implementation of the management software for energy controls on the Ares platform provides that the managers of the entities that own the buildings that host the schools are to operate directly.They will have to provide a series of answers that will go directly to the platform and which will indicate the level of energy consumption of the building

