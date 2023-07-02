Home » Go back home! Luis Díaz will be at Sebastián Viera’s farewell in Barranquilla
Through a video published on his social networks, Junior from Barranquilla announced that the Guajiro soccer player Luis Díaz will be at goalkeeper Sebastián Viera’s farewell, which will take place on July 8 at the Metropolitano stadium, starting at 4:00 p.m.

Hello people, how are you? I wanted to take the opportunity to invite you this June 8 at 4 in the afternoon to the Metropolitan Stadium. I will be attending the great farewell of Captain Sebastián Viera. God bless you, we are waiting for you”, said ‘Lucho’ Díaz.

To the farewell of the Uruguayan athlete too confirmed their attendance Carlos ‘El Pibe’ Valderrama, Teófilo Gutiérrez, Giovanni HernándezCarmelo Valencia, Luis Narváez, Sebastián Hernández and Marlon Piedrahita.

People interested in the event can purchase their tickets in Tu Boleta. Viera’s farewell match will be broadcast by Win Sports.

Junior de Barranquilla will pay tribute to the club’s considered best goalkeeper, who for 12 years defended the goal of the rojiblanco club.

