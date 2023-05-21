Go back, oh rotation of days

The Lahore High Court’s annulment of the notification of the acceptance of the resignations of 72 members of the National Assembly of PTI is a judicial decision, but in objective circumstances it can be seen as a possible solution to the political crisis. The notification of the Election Commission and the Speaker of the National Assembly on the approval of the resignations of 72 members of the National Assembly of Justice was declared null and void. The court directed these members to appear before the Speaker to withdraw their resignations while the court said that the Speaker should take a decision after hearing all the members of the National Assembly again. Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders have announced their return to the National Assembly after the Lahore High Court annulled the notification of approval of the resignations of 72 MNAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that I am not Know that one sees or hears Parliament, Parliament has become worthless, Parliament cannot exist without opposition. He said that our purpose of Parliament will be to raise voices, especially in Pakistan, against human rights and fundamental rights. They said that I am not going to Parliament but my party is going. Another leader of Tehreek-e-Insaaf said after the decision that this decision means that the strong opposition in the PTI assembly. He wrote on Twitter that I think this historic decision can lead to the solution of the current political crisis. After Khan’s arrest and dramatic release, speculations were being made about the progress in settling matters and also speculations were being made about the possibility of his possible departure, regardless of which, Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s lips. As the tone gradually refers to moderation and moderation, at the same time condemning the events of May 9 and supporting the arrest and punishment of the involved elements, the President of the State, Dr. Arif Alvi, also spoke about the same incident. The seemingly weak grip on the leading leaders of Tehreek-e-Insaaf on the part of the party, all these things are considered to be signs of moderation of the situation. It is not appropriate to look at the court decision through a political lens, but in the past experiences and some ongoing situations. However, the scope of this comes out from the firm stand of the court regarding the elections and in this regard, going to the last line of the cases and then suddenly changing the cases and delaying the cases. In turn, this has loosened the grip on the situation of Tehreek-e-Insaf. Some of the possible meetings behind the scenes may cross the border and lead to the prevention of political chaos. The leadership of has come into this political current of the situation in which the parties that came in the past also had to suffer losses and also faced undesirable decisions and situations. Unlike in the past, the facilities, privileges and support that Tehreek-e-Insaf received is unprecedented in the past, but how long will the burden of urgent decisions be taken? Due to the attitude of the Tehreek-e-Insaf, it has finally faced the wall from both sides and is going through the situation of choosing between the walls. In these circumstances, the only way to compromise seems to be left, which is the path of the Tehreek-e-Insaf. After the return of the resigned members, it will be known how many of them have remained supporters of the leadership of Tehreek-e-Insaf. There has also been an expression of consent on behalf of Tehreek-e-Insaf, but only from the Speaker. The response is yet to come. To get out of the situation, this is probably the middle way. Tehreek-e-Insaf had to pay a heavy price for their mistake, and apparently the government and PDM were under pressure due to their decisions and actions. The government seemed to benefit from the mistakes and circumstances. Whatever the circumstances and whatever the cost, the country and the nation should now adopt a reform policy to get out of these situations, and to end the political chaos, they should adopt the attitude of settling matters. Only after that, if the general elections are held and the new government is established, a way to make it acceptable should be found and some procedure should be devised so that this chapter is closed here and the incoming government will be under its shadow. Be safe from