Go for Agile or what you need to look out for if your company wants to scale agile (part 2)

Welcome to part 2 of our series of articles on Scaling Agile – the agile scaling of companies and the challenges that come with it! In the first part In our series of articles, we have found that despite the pitfalls and hurdles that exist when trying to “go agile” an entire organization, more and more companies are choosing to go this route. We’ve looked at the issues surrounding previously invisible dependencies and what can help establish team alignment.

In this part we focus on the delivery of the end product and what has to be done before that so that everyone is satisfied in the end – employees, management and the customer.

Scaling Agile – but right #1: the visible program tracking

You’re at the point where your teams are able to align well, share information, and see what others are working on and how that’s important to your team. But that’s it – unfortunately! – not done yet.

The problem:

Bottlenecks, non-transparent dependencies and an overall lack of clarity, which means that expectations drift apart.

If you can’t see what teams are working on, it’s almost impossible to remove the obstacles standing in their way. When a new version is then released, it’s only at that point that teams realize that expectations were misaligned. This can lead to missed opportunities and disappointed customers.

When your teams think they’re working on the right things and then realize they’re missing the mark, chances are employees will become frustrated, which will impact trust and productivity.

The solution:

Link the work of the teams with the strategic goals and thus ensure visibility, perspective and trust.

In order to not perceive the work as an isolated individual service, but to link it to the business, transparency is necessary – in real time. To do this, the data must be summarized at the team level and the work made visible throughout the company. In this way, everyone involved – at all levels – can always quickly get on the same page and visualize the scope, roadmaps and dependencies between teams and portfolios. In this way, every employee can be sure that he or she is working on things that add value for the customer – and this in turn is a guarantee that the work ethic remains high.

Scaling Agile – but right #2: Deliver accurate forecasts

The problem:

Poor measurements and a lack of reporting make it almost impossible to make reliable predictions.

Being able to scale work with predictable quality is a critical requirement for delivery in an enterprise environment. If you can’t predict the effort, complexity, and time it will take to complete a feature, your forecasts are unreliable at best. If your reports don’t provide a full picture of what’s happening at the teams and program level, and aren’t representative of what’s happening in real-time, it’s like flying blind – and it’s questionable whether all commitments will be met in the end are.

The solution:

Find the right metrics—the ones teams love to report on.

When employees know they’re being measured by the results that have had an organizational impact, rather than the story points they’ve achieved compared to other teams, they’ll be more likely to focus on their role as a whole . When you can connect business goals to the core outcomes that teams are delivering, you bring a new perspective to everyone involved. And you show what is actually important in the end.

This does not mean that you have to completely do without key figures related to delivery. However, the main purpose of these metrics should be for the team to learn more about themselves (how they tick, what influences them, etc.).

Scaling Agile – but right #3: Real-time reporting

The problem:

All information is scattered across different tools and reporting is manual and tedious.

Without an integrated and automated system for reporting, it can sometimes take hours for your employees to create a simple status report. Especially when data needs to be exported, manipulated and aggregated from a variety of sources. Program and portfolio managers have a hard time comparing progress to goals and reporting back to senior leadership.

The solution:

With the right, agile business solution, you always have an insight into your entire development area and its organization.

In order to provide real-time feedback to portfolio management, you need the right data. consistent. Reliable. And in such a way that they can be used to tell a clear story. How do you achieve that? With the right frameworks – and with a functioning data integration between your tools. In the end, you and your teams save time when creating the reports, those involved can better understand problems and contribute more effectively to the process.

The solution for agile scaling

During the day, program managers are instrumental in adding value to the company: they bring their strategic skills to bear when it comes to possible company goals, support the development teams and equip them with everything they need to be successful keep a lot of balls in the air… And they probably still find solutions to agile scaling challenges at night from time to time. (At least that’s what you might think, but we still hope that you and all your colleagues get enough sleep at night and don’t put your health at risk!) This is what modern superheroes look like today!

Making this work a little easier requires (among other things) a systemic approach to work and managing complex dependencies between teams and programs. As a program manager, you can help teams increase the quality of their results and deliver them at a predictable pace. And with a combination of the right metrics and automated reports, you can get a complete picture of everything that’s under development at the same time – it’s also possible to give portfolio management feedback, keep them updated, and build trust to accomplish.

That’s what it’s for Jira Align. It provides all the tools you need to stay on top of program risks, overcome challenges, and educate stakeholders.

