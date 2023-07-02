Goal: a dead officer leaves an accident involving two FAC aircraft

Two Super Tucano aircraft of the Colombian Air Force (FAC) collided while doing a training flight at the Apiay military base in Villavicencio, Meta.

According to preliminary information, a uniformed officer who was on the plane died and another officer is being treated at a medical center.

The deceased was identified as Lieutenant Colonel Mario Andrés Espinosa Gonzáles, commander of the CACOM 2 Aeronautical Education Group.

“The Colombian Air Force regrets to inform that today, at 5:00 in the afternoon, two T-27 Tucano aircraft, carrying out a training mission, crashed at the Air Combat Command located in Apiay, Meta. As a result of this unfortunate incident, Lieutenant Colonel Mario Andrés Espinosa González died,” the authorities said.

In the same way, they added that “An inspection commission was sent to the scene of the events, in order to advance the investigation that allows determining the causes of the accident. The Colombian Air Force expresses its solidarity with his family and extends its condolences to this irreparable loss that mourns the entire airline family”.

According to the Armed Forces, the two pilots activated the emergency exit. However, the lieutenant colonel did not manage to survive.

The video circulates through social networks where you can see the exact moment in which the two aircraft collide, one catches fire as it falls.

Two Air Force Super Tucano aircraft collided with each other during training at the base located in Villavicencio, Meta. pic.twitter.com/zZ4JbKu47A — Mauricio Vanegas (@Marovaan) July 1, 2023

