Goalless draw between Atlético Huila and Alianza Petrolera

At the beginning of date 4 of Colombian professional soccer, the Huilense team could not with Alianza Petrolera and missed two points at home.

Photo: Atlético Huila

The Guillermo Plazas Alcid stadium in the city of Neiva was the scene of the opening match of date 4 of Colombian professional soccer, where Atlético Huila and Alianza Petrolera faced each other in an exciting match that ended without goals.

The local team, Atlético Huila, came out strong from the start of the match and managed to take the lead from the visiting team, Alianza Petrolera. The striker Vinicios stood out for his imbalance, generating several risky chances for the rival goal, but unfortunately they failed to materialize any of them.

The clearest goal option for Atlético Huila came at the end of the first half, when Faber Gil was about to score, but the VAR intervened and the central judge declared offside, annulling the play.

The final score was tied without goals, which does not favor either of the two teams in their quest to move up the standings.

With this result, Atlético Huila is in third position with seven points in total, product of two wins, one loss and one draw in the first days of the championship.

The next match for Atlético Huila will be on August 11, 2023 at 8:30 pm, facing Deportes Tolima at the Murillo Toro de Ibagué stadium.

The fans and supporters of both teams are looking forward to the next matches to see how the situation in the tournament evolves and if Atlético Huila can stay in the fight for the top spots in the standings.