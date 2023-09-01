Goat killed, the letter from the mother of one of the boys

Animal protection organizations are mobilizing and will take to the streets on September 2 with the slogan “Names out”

The indignation does not subside the kicking of a goat by a group of boys at the end of a birthday in a farmhouse in Anagni. Animal protection organizations are mobilizing and on 2 September they will take to the streets with the slogan “Names out”.

A mother’s letter: “Animal was already dying”

Meanwhile it causes discussion the letter from the mother of one of the boys present at the 18th birthday party. “After talking to my son (who is not one of the boys seen in the video) – writes the mother who wished to remain anonymous – I can state that the goat did not die butchered as was said by the owner of the farm but she was found in agony by the boys shortly after their arrival. After dinner, the boys went outside the structure and they found her dead of other causes unknown to me and not because they were the ones who killed her, as instead it would be inferred from the images published by national and local newspapers. However blameworthy, censurable and unworthy, the boys kicked her after she was dead, and not before he died. An act in any case unqualified but which subverts the owner’s version. I have no reason not to believe my son.”

No word of repentance

“That letter is horrible, and as shameful as the gesture made by the boys – comments Enrico Rizzi, animal rights activist -. The mother says that the goat was in agony when the boys saw it. Worse! They didn’t lift a finger to save her. Indeed, they went quietly to the table, and maybe even toasted. I have not heard or read a single word of repentance. Of apologies. Nothing at all. And this is as serious as the act performed by the boys”.