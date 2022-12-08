Home News Goats stuck on rock faces for five days: rescued by firefighters
News

Goats stuck on rock faces for five days: rescued by firefighters

by admin
Goats stuck on rock faces for five days: rescued by firefighters

LAUCO. A complex operation, which lasted eight hours. The firefighters of the Detachment team and the Saf team (Alpine river speleo) from the headquarters took so long to bring to safety three goats blocked for five days in the middle of the rock walls above the Vinadia gorge in the Plugna area. in Lauco.

The firefighters reached the top of the walls opposite those where the animals were, identified the exact point from which to carry out the maneuvers and, after leaving an operator at the lookout point, they moved vertically up to the goats and started to prepare the recovery maneuver.

Two technicians from the Alpine fluvial speleo core descended along the wall for about 150 meters and, after having created two safety anchors, harnessed the goats, with special harnesses supplied, and began the recovery of the quadrupeds. While a technician “accompanied” the animals – one at a time – to his colleagues upstream, using a mechanical winch, controlled by radio by the lookout operator, they hoisted man and animal until they reached a safe area.

The goats rescued above the Vinadia Gorge in Plugna, Lauco

Once all three goats were brought to safety, the firefighters handed the animals over to the owner. Due to the conformation of the terrain, formed by vertical walls, the rescue operations proved to be particularly complex but thanks to the expertise and constant preparation of the Saf technicians of the fire brigade teams, the animals, which by now were exhausted and on the verge of survival, were brought to safety.

See also  Treviso, tampons on the bus to get the Green pass

You may also like

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Hotspot Focus Baoji...

Stimulate ideological resonance and gather spiritual strength (conscientiously...

Robbery at the Ardivel minimarket in Ponte nelle...

How to deal with the determination of infection...

Superbonus, the game on mini-extension and credit transfer...

Neighbors with positive cases, don’t panic Opening windows...

Walking in the woods at Christmas in the...

Portanova sentenced to 6 years for gang rape,...

Anna Mareschi Danieli: “The recovery of the Tower...

Hunters stuck on rocks between snow and ice:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy