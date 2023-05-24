Home » Gobernación del Valle complies with Pance
News

Gobernación del Valle complies with Pance

by admin
Gobernación del Valle complies with Pance

The construction works of the Aqueduct system, the Drinking Water Treatment and Residual Water Treatment plants, carried out by the Government of Valle del Cauca through Vallecaucana de Aguas in this tourist corridor of the Valle del Cauca capital are in a 90 % of its execution.

This was announced by the governor of Valle, Clara Luz Roldán González, who said that “we have progressed satisfactorily with the construction of this work in the aqueduct systemthe actions that have been developed are aimed at protecting the river basin and, therefore, at reducing the pollutant load in this tributary”.

Moisés Cepeda Restrepo, manager of Vallecaucana de Aguas, assured that “It is a work in which $7,500 million are invested, of which $500 million are auditing, and which presents a 90% progress in the execution of the works. This project benefits more than 15,000 people, including tourists and residents of the sector. We are building 10 wastewater treatment systems to eliminate 85% of the polluting load that is dumped into the river”.

Recognition to the Governorate

Carlos Yacumán, president of Acopance, highlighted the works being carried out by the Government of Valle and said that “This is wonderful and we are proud to have drinking water and basic sanitation in the Pance Ecopark. It gives us a guarantee to the merchants of the sector and the visitors, that they know that there is drinking water and a decontaminated river”.

These works also promote the gastronomic sector that is traditional in Cali.

“I come to Pance to jog and sometimes as a family, we really like that they are doing these works that will help the river. He congratulated the Governor for this project, because Pance is the river that we Caleños love the most”, said Mónica Ordoñez, a visitor to the Ecoparque Pance.

See also  Naples, Cardarelli on his knees. The wrath of patients and doctors "This is a disaster"

Comments

You may also like

Space for biodiversity in the organic fields of...

They question the interest of the TSE in...

Vladivostok turned into China’s domestic trade port?The reality...

The Security Patterns of the Guidelines on the...

Best Universities – El Diario

Furious motorist attacks environmentalists: stopped by police in...

Milena Mayorga welcomes Fold App

What comes for Uribe after the preclusion and...

Empowering the industrial chain to “strive in the...

First candle for La vie delle Rocche, a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy