Gobernación del Valle complies with Pance

The construction works of the Aqueduct system, the Drinking Water Treatment and Residual Water Treatment plants, carried out by the Government of Valle del Cauca through Vallecaucana de Aguas in this tourist corridor of the Valle del Cauca capital are in a 90 % of its execution.

This was announced by the governor of Valle, Clara Luz Roldán González, who said that “we have progressed satisfactorily with the construction of this work in the aqueduct systemthe actions that have been developed are aimed at protecting the river basin and, therefore, at reducing the pollutant load in this tributary”.

Moisés Cepeda Restrepo, manager of Vallecaucana de Aguas, assured that “It is a work in which $7,500 million are invested, of which $500 million are auditing, and which presents a 90% progress in the execution of the works. This project benefits more than 15,000 people, including tourists and residents of the sector. We are building 10 wastewater treatment systems to eliminate 85% of the polluting load that is dumped into the river”.

Recognition to the Governorate

Carlos Yacumán, president of Acopance, highlighted the works being carried out by the Government of Valle and said that “This is wonderful and we are proud to have drinking water and basic sanitation in the Pance Ecopark. It gives us a guarantee to the merchants of the sector and the visitors, that they know that there is drinking water and a decontaminated river”.

These works also promote the gastronomic sector that is traditional in Cali.

“I come to Pance to jog and sometimes as a family, we really like that they are doing these works that will help the river. He congratulated the Governor for this project, because Pance is the river that we Caleños love the most”, said Mónica Ordoñez, a visitor to the Ecoparque Pance.

