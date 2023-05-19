Gobernación del Valle launched the ‘Cali, Let’s Smile Again’ campaign

With an emotional event, the governor of Valle del Cauca, Clara Luz Roldán launched the ‘Cali, Let’s Smile Again’ campaign, which seeks to recover the sense of belonging and civility of the people of Cali.

Accompanied by her government team and the general public, the president presented the initiative at the Cosmocentro Shopping Center, where she toured the stores inviting them to smile and went to the Unidad Deportiva station of the MIO Transportation System, giving away a smile, as well as bags for the garbage and to take to the market, as well as promotional elements of the campaign.

to recover

The governor stated that “’Cali, Let’s Smile Again’ is what we all long for in our city. Valle del Cauca and Caleños fall, but we get up, clean our knee and continue forward”.

And it is that Cali and the Valley have already done so, as shown by the fact that it was the first department in Colombia to recover economically and at a tourism level after the pandemic.

“I know that many people from Cali and Valle del Cauca are going to join this campaign, we are going to be able to recover joy, civility,” said Roldán, who emphasized that “Cali is the big house and we all have to recover it.”

recommendations

Among the recommendations that the president made so that the people of Cali put their grain of sand in the recovery of the city are: do not throw garbage in the street, paint the façade in poor condition, pick up the excrement that the dog leaves in the park when the ciudadano takes it out, helping grandpa to cross the street, giving a seat to a pregnant woman, everything that is to recover civic culture.

Likewise, he thanked the unions that have joined the campaign such as the Association of Shopping Centers of Colombia, Acecolombia, and Propacífico and called on the people of Cali, the leaders, the community members, the trade, to accompany the bell.

The strategy

“We started with a day to strengthen ties of brotherhood and end the divisions, and also from our secretariats and decentralized entities we will carry out a series of actions with which we seek to make the streets calm and clean, that the parks become meeting points again from families and friends, that traffic lights are respected; that progress, culture, art, sports be recognized, and that dialogue be the best way to resolve differences,” the president explained.

From Inciva, the director Emily Vélez, highlighted that to support the campaign, the institute is programming a great cleaning day at the entrance to Cali, and additionally there will be an intervention in the Siloé neighborhood where a tourist route that has a group will be supported As young people, there will be support for a community garden, a planting in a viewpoint of Los Guayabales Park and an ornamental planting.

Likewise, Inciva will do an ornamental planting in the El Peñón park, and with San Antonio, beautification work will be carried out with the support of the community.

Environmental education

On the other hand, Nasly Vidales, Secretary of Environment and Sustainable Development, indicated that her office will work with the communes where there are green areas for their recovery in order for the communities to have a space for family, environmental, and peace of mind, they leave to make ecological trails inside the city, to recover the places where people did sports, went to read, to have a coffee.

The secretariat will work on the issue of environmental education regarding the management and disposal of waste, the efficient use and management of water, and the care of the Cali River.

Other actions

The Secretary of Tourism of the Valley will take over the El Peñón park to carry out cleaning and beautification days and thus motivate local tourism in the city.

Likewise, the Ethnic Affairs Secretariat, the Planning Department, the Cadastre Unit, the ERT and Inciva will carry out cleaning days in different areas of the city, while the Environment Secretariat together with the CVC will intervene in Parque de la Babilla. For its part, the Secretariat for Coexistence and Citizen Security and the Police will deploy a special surveillance device for the traditional San Antonio neighborhood with the ‘Zero Zones’ strategy, which has already produced important results in other municipalities.

